Xiaomi brings to Spain some accessories that make it easier to feed and drink your pet

It may be that one of the things you don’t like very much about having a pet is the time when you have to refill its water and feed bowl. Fortunately, there are accessories that allow you to automate this in a very effective way, and Xiaomi has just announced the arrival in Spain of the models it has on the market.

Both devices have a virtue that makes them very useful: they can be controlled from phones and tablets. To achieve this you simply have to install the application Xiaomi Home. And, it includes everything you need to establish wireless communication. This allows you, from anywhere, to make changes or check if everything has gone as it should.

Xiaomi Smart Pet Fountain

This accessory acts as a ing fountain, something essential when you have a pet because the ideal is that it has constant access to water. With a very silent operation, the water is replenished from its two-liter reserve and automatically every time the dog or cat consumes, and so that they do not have health problems, a filtered out four layers.

Another of the virtues of this Xiaomi accessory is that it sends notifications if the device has run out of water or if the expulsion source has to be cleaned (and even if the filter needs to be changed). Therefore, we are talking about an element for basic use that has dimensions of 191 x 191 x 177 millimeters and that offers great performance despite consuming only 5.9W. Its price is €79.99 and from today you can get it in Spain.

Xiaomi Smart Pet Food Feeder

If drinking is important for dogs and cats, food is no less so. With this accessory you will be able to control both the amount that your pet needs and the times in which you think he has to eat. Its dispensing system, which consists of an element with six grids and blades that allow handling all types of food, ensures that there will be no jams. And there’s even a shaking noise to let you know there’s food in your container.

With the possibility of supplying solid food from wherever you are or programming the service, notifications are received when the food runs out (it can contain up to 1.8 kilos of dry feed to go dispensing on a regular basis), and it has a very interesting finish that ensures that humidity does not affect the quality of what pets will eat. This accessory, which barely consumes 5.9W and has dimensions of 311 × 180 × 387 millimeters, is of great help, it is priced at 129.99 euros and is already on sale in Spain today.

An important detail is that, as special promotion launch -Early Bird-, it is possible to get both products in Xiaomi’s own stores and in El Corte Inglés for a final cost of 159.99 euros. Nothing bad.

