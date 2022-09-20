Xiaomi brings to Spain its most versatile smart video doorbell

Xiaomi to its most recent video model, the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3, presented at the end of last year in China, and that users can already purchase at the price of 89.99 euros through the company’s website .

Some of the highlights of this model compared to the previous version is that it now has a higher resolution camera, where it is precisely capable of offering content at 2K resolution, which in practice means sharper and more detailed images and recordings.



- Advertisement -

The camera is capable of offering images both day and night. On this last point, Xiaomi highlights that this device has 4 high power 940nm infrared lights making it easy to see your surroundings in low or no light.

Another of the improvements introduced is the camera viewing angle, which reaches 180 degrees thanks to the new generation ultra wide angle lens that even supports a vertical angle of view of 107°.

As far as autonomy is concerned, it has a integrated 5200 mAh battery, promising a long life to the point that it will only be necessary to charge the device three times a year. And how could it be otherwise, charging is done through the USB type C port that we all already know.

And from the technical specifications we move on to the integrated functions, where, among other aspects, it has a bidirectional audio function. It also supports switching from natural voice to artificially generated voice to protect the privacy of whoever is going to communicate with whoever stands at the door.

- Advertisement -

It also has a personalized automatic welcome message function, 72 hours of free motion-activated cloud video storagesystem of notifications to the mobile in case of detecting anomalies, and even 4 volume settings including “Do Not Disturb” mode for in these moments where you do not want to be bothered by anyone.

And it is that the bell of this device is capable of reaching 79dB of volume, ideal for noisy situations.

This device is not only easy to install, where the powerful built-in 3M adhesive can be used as an alternative to screws, but it is also easy to configure, where it will only be necessary to read a QR code from the mobile with the Xiaomi Home application.

- Advertisement -

More information: Xiaomi