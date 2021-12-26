Xiaomi brings to Spain its free TV service with channels full of movies and series

Apart from the explosion of digital streaming video platforms that we have seen arriving in Spain in recent years, there has been a parallel phenomenon that has to do with the implementation of completely free alternatives that focus their business model on advertising, the same as traditional television for a long time, and a grid program with certain VOD (video on demand) functions.

This is the case of Pluto TV, Rakuten TV or Fubo TV, in addition to the bets of Samsung or LG, which are available in Spain for all those who, for the moment, do not want to be linked to a paid subscription. While is true that we will not have big premieres or world exclusives with glittering Hollywood stars, but we will not stop always having an alternative of channels in which to find entertainment for hours.

Xiaomi launches its TV service

Thus, Xiaomi has decided to bring to Spain its Mi TV + that It will be available in the main Smart TV models that it sells in our country, within the applications section available to download and install. It is important to say that the definitive implementation of this streaming service will take place over the next year, 2022, when it will officially come as standard in all the models sold by the Chinese.

What we have now is a kind of trial version, a stress test where users can report the problems they encounter So that Xiaomi can go polishing all the technological gear so that the moment they decide to make the official launch it will go smoothly. Anyway, remember to access your My TV to check if you have it available and see all its programming.

Total, Xiaomi brings to Spain a total of 63 channels that rotate, by theme, around categories such as Sports, Entertainment and fun, Comedy, Science, Cinema, Crime and a selection of the most popular programs that will be present in the app. Remember that to access at this moment, you will have to download the version available on your Mi TV of this Mi TV + to check all the channels that offer completely free.

In this way, Xiaomi follows the path set by other television brands that, apart from access to the official apps of the most popular platforms, allows your customers to enjoy a completely free offer to which they will be able to accede with a simple pair of clicks.

