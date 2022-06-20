Xiaomi brings to Spain a new laptop, a scooter, the Smart Band 7 and another cheap TV

The Chinese manufacturer surprises us again with a shower of news that will arrive in our country in the coming days. In the same way as the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the rest of the terminals in the range, the firm is betting on bringing its latest news to our country without delay. In this case, take it a step further the smart living experience with a series of devices belonging to your connected ecosystem . Next, we will see the details of the arrival in Spain of a new laptop, a scooter, the Smart Band 7 and another cheap TV.

In the framework of “Discover Xiaomi 2022”, which is the first European event focused 100% on products from its connected ecosystem, the manufacturer has announced four new devices that will arrive in our country shortly. In the following lines we will learn more about the new Xiaomi Book S 12.4”, Xiaomi Smart Band 7, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro and Xiaomi TV A2 Series. Nokia N73, back with a camera that stands out: 200 MP and particular design Xiaomi Book S 12.4”, the first 2-in-1 laptop Although we think of mobile phones or televisions when we talk about Xiaomi, the truth is that the firm has a series of laptops available that surprise for their value for money. This time we have the Xiaomi’s first 2-in-1 laptop It has a 12.4-inch touch screen with a maximum brightness of 500 nits to be able to work from anywhere. This LCD screen has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels with a color gamut of 100% sRGB.

Inside there is no lack of a very capable processor like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 accompanied by other elements such as dual 2W speakers, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. As if that were not enough, equip the operating system Windows 11 so that we can work with maximum performance. It will be available in Spain on June 30 at a price of 599 euros as a launch offer for 48 hours.

Xiaomi SmartBand 7

The second of the novelties is this bracelet with 1.62-inch AMOLED type screen which offers 25% more visibility compared to the previous generation. It has more than 110 sport modes so that we can maximize our performance when training.

As if that were not enough, there is no lack of monitoring of sleep, heart rate or SpO2. The battery will last us about 14 days and supports water up to 5ATM. It goes on sale tomorrow June 22 at a price of 49.99 euros as a launch offer for 48 hours.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro

Another novelty is the electric scooter with a nominal 700W motor capable of reaching a maximum speed of 25km/h. It has an estimated autonomy of up to 45 kilometers per charge and can climb slopes of up to 20% slope with ease. There is no lack of puncture-resistant tires with Xiaomi DuraGel.

Among the improvements we find the new magnetic charging port that ensures that the charger does not come loose while charging. At the level of security systems we find a system of eABS front disc brakes and double padded rear. It will arrive this summer in our country and, at the moment, we do not have an official price.

Xiaomi TV A2 Series

We finish the review of the news with the new Xiaomi TV A2 Series televisions that stand out for offering an elegant metal frame, limitless design and no bezels for a more immersive experience. Its screen is 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision that offers an ultra-wide 178° field of view.

Android TV is the operating system of this Smart TV that also has the integrated Google assistant. Thanks to this we can access applications such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, in addition to many others. It launches tomorrow June 22 in three configurations of 43, 50 and 55 inches. will be sold for €449 as an introductory offer for 48 hours.