Xiaomi Black Shark 6 is shown in the first live photos

- Advertisement -

The division dedicated to Xiaomi gaming smartphones – we are obviously talking about – is preparing to update its lineup with the next , despite the fact that reports of internal problems have multiplied in recent times in this division, which is allegedly struggling – according to rumors – to create new models.

Despite this, the launch of Black Shark 6 will be done since the smartphone has already been spotted live, even if this passage took place in a different way than usual. The photos you see just below, in fact, were made for an ad on the Chinese site Youxianyu which sells used devices. Here the smartphone was put on sale for an amount equal to 3,900 yuan (about 530 euros at current exchange rates), however this is not indicative of the real list price.

THE FIRST REAL SHOTS

The sales announcement also includes other information, such as the use of the JOY UI 13 interface (based on MIUI 13) and the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, assisted by 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space and fast charging a 120W. The general design of the smartphone is in line with that of its direct predecessor, while the differences become more marked if we take a look at the back, where we find a large block dedicated to the photographic sector and other aesthetic trappings.

- Advertisement -

Among these is a sort of opening that reveals a copper-colored part; it is not clear if it is linked to the dissipation system or if it is just an aesthetic element designed to make more particular smartphone design. In this respect we also point out the presence of a variant with a leather back, always illustrated by the photos shared for the announcement.

As for the photographic sector we do not find particular news, if not the transition to a 64 MegaPixel Sony IMX686 main sensorcompared to the Samsung GW3 – also with 64 MP – present on the Black Shark 5. In any case it is a very old sensor, which we also find on devices such as the POCO F4 GT, so even in this round the Black Shark 6 does not will bet its cards on this aspect, but will limit itself to excel as a gaming phone.

BLACK SHARK: A SERIES THAT STILL MAKES SENSE?

Approaching the launch of a new family of Black Shark products one wonders if this series still makes sense to exist within the Xiaomi product ecosystem (however Black Shark tries to distance itself from Xiaomi itself), especially if we take into consideration the very limited value of these smartphones.

- Advertisement -

Although these are excellent gaming phones, there are very few reasons to prefer them even to solutions already present in the Xiaomi world. Just think of the aforementioned POCO F4 GT, a smartphone which, while speaking to a general public, integrates all the physical characteristics – back triggers above all – and software of a gaming phone, as also highlighted in our review, all without having to deal with the bad support offered by Black Shark.

Yes, because the company usually abandons its smartphones immediately after their launch, to the point that the Black Shark 5 Pro that we reviewed last June hasn’t received any updates since time and still lies with Android 12 and the March 2022 security patches. It is a shameful treatment for a device offered at the list price of 799 euros in our market.

Black Shark 5 Pro in the opening image