Xiaomi Blach Shark 5 Pro screen passes DxOMark and is below the previous generation

THE screen of the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro gamer smartphone was evaluated by DxOMark and the results were published this Wednesday (30). In this sense, the cell phone from the Chinese manufacturer scored 94 points, which gave it position 107 in the global ranking of devices in this regard. Recently, he also passed a survival test. When taking into account the panel, the gaming-oriented device lagged behind the previous generation, which scored 95 points. In fact, it was above models like the Rog Phone 3, from ASUSand the Galaxy A22 5G, from samsung🇧🇷 Among devices considered Premium, the item ranked 34th, according to the site’s evaluation.

Among the Pros, the DxOMark highlighted that the Black Shark 5 Pro delivers good fluidity regardless of the scenario. In addition, the component shows good accuracy throughout the game and most importantly: there are no frame drops, something that ends up irritating many people who like to play on their smartphones. - Advertisement - As for the cons, the biggest problems were related to the low level of brightness and poor uniformity between colors. Likewise, managing brightness and color in videos with HDR10 it was also one of the negative points highlighted by the website in the evaluation of the model.





It is worth mentioning that the gamer device from ASUS has a screen OLED of 6.67 inches and a resolution of 1080 x 2400, which results in a pixel density of 394 ppi. The display aspect ratio is 20:9 and 144Hz refresh rate is supported. Despite the result in this regard, the item did very well in the audio evaluation, reaching the top of the ranking at the time.