Xiaomi Band 8 can be used as a lanyard and will be released next week

Update (04/14/2023) – MR

Xiaomi will present its flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra in April 18th, but this will not be the only product from the Chinese manufacturer to be revealed. It confirmed that it will also bring the new version of its popular wearable, the Xiaomi Band 8. The Xiaomi Band 8 will come with an AMOLED display in a pill format with a similar design to the Band 7. It will have new colors and bracelets, but an interesting detail has been highlighted: it can also be used as a lanyard.

In the poster released by Xiaomi, you can see an accessory to turn the Xiaomi Band 8 into a lanyard. In addition, the Chinese manufacturer will bring several bracelet options for users to choose how they will use the wearable and match their style. - Advertisement - The Xiaomi Band 8 will bring essential functions of a smart bracelet, such as physical activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, stress levels, NFC and support for voice assistants. Epic will now let developers self-publish to the Epic Games Store

The wearable will hit the market as a viable option for those looking for a cheap smart bracelet with lots of cool features. The previous version, the Xiaomi Band 7, hit the market with a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 490 x 192 pixels, a maximum brightness of 500 nits and a 180 mAh battery, offering up to 14 days of battery life. Details on the price and availability of the Xiaomi Band 8 will be revealed at next week’s event.

Update (04/13/2023) – MR

Xiaomi Band 8 appears in image and receives official release date after certification

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will hold an event in China in April 18th to present its new products, with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra being the main attraction of the day. The device is eagerly awaited and promises to bring considerable advances, especially in photography. - Advertisement - In addition to the cell phone, the Chinese manufacturer also confirmed that it will announce a new version of its popular smart bracelet, the Xiaomi Band 8, during the event.

The poster released by Xiaomi allows you to have an idea of ​​the design of the device. The Xiaomi Band 8 maintains the pill format of its predecessor, bringing a narrow screen. However, it seems that the novelty will be the new bracelets, of different models and different materials. Apparently, the Xiaomi Band 8 will be available in three color options for the traditional version: black, white, green and yellow. The bracelet-style models should come in black and rose gold.

- Advertisement -

The teaser doesn’t mention specs or other details, but some information has been revealed by certifications. Xiaomi Band 8 has code M2239B1indicating support for Bluetooth 5.1 technology and 3.87V lithium battery. Disney + will host Marvel series and launches new parental controls It is possible that she inherits some specifications from her predecessor. As a reminder, the Xiaomi Band 7 has a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels, a pixel density of 326 ppi and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. It features more than 100 watch faces and continuously displays information.

Update (03/03/23) – JB

Xiaomi Band 8 receives new certification and has real image revealed

Xiaomi Band 8 received new certification this week. According to information released by the NRRA of South Korea, the smart bracelet is ready to be launched in the country. Furthermore, actual bracelet pictures were also released by the regulatory agency, showing that the Xiaomi Band 8 will be very similar to its predecessor. The most relevant change in the images is that the Xiaomi Band 8 will have a detachable bracelet with two pieces, something similar to what is found in the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro model. The device still carries the numbering M2239B1, has Bluetooth 5.1 and has a heart rate sensor integrated into the rear. For now, the exact size of the Xiaomi Band 8 display has not yet been revealed, but most likely it will also be a 1.62-inch AMOLED. So far, the manufacturer has not commented on the constant leaks.

Update (02/15/2023) – HA

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 and Watch S2 gain certification in the Middle East and Southeast Asia

The global launch of the Xiaomi Watch S2 and the Smart Band 8 seems to be getting closer. There was no official confirmation from the company, but both have already been certified by regulatory bodies in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The Watch S2 is already on sale in China, where it’s available in two sizes and multiple colors. However, little is known about the Smart Band 8 for now. However, the main suspicion comes from the fitness tracker the company is producing in large scale. Apparently, Xiaomi has assigned the model number ‘M2239B1’ to the Smart Band 8, with ‘M2207W1’ serving as the model number for the Watch S2. Stop sharing your location on iPhones in iMessage without them knowing

So far, Xiaomi has certified the pair with the Malaysian Industrial and Standard Research Institute (SIRIM) as well as the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) in South Korea. Unfortunately, none of the regulatory bodies offer specifications for the Smart Band 8. However, the appearance of it and the Watch S2 in Malaysia, South Korea and the UAE confirm that the Xiaomi plans to offer both wearables outside China. It remains to be seen when they will be available in Africa, Europe, the Middle East or the rest of Asia. It is worth remembering that Xiaomi should only bring the Watch S1 Pro to the MWC 2023 in Barcelona, ​​​​along with the Xiaomi 13 series and the Xiaomi Buds 4. If the previous releases of the Xiaomi Smart Band are anything to go by, Xiaomi will wait until mid May before launching Smart Band 8 globally.

Original text (02/10/2023)

Xiaomi Band 8 could be launched in the first half of 2023 alongside the Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi Band 7 arrived in Europe in July 2022 and now we have information that its successor, Xiaomi Band 8 is already being produced and may be released soon. Now see what to expect from the Chinese smart bracelet that may be launched alongside a new premium cell phone from the company.

The information comes from leaker Mukul Sharma, who is already known for leaking information about Xiaomi. According to him, Xiaomi is already producing a new smart bracelet that could be the Band 8. There are still no specifications regarding the Xiaomi Band 8, but it makes sense that the Chinese is already preparing for the launch, as the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 was announced in March 2021, while the Xiaomi Band 7 was presented in China in May 2022.

[Exclusive] Production of a new Xiaomi Fitness Band (likely the 8 series) has begun, expect the launch to happen soon.#Xiaomi #XiaomiBand8 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 9, 2023

Sharma even says that the Xiaomi Band 8 should be announced in the second quarter of 2022, possibly alongside the Xiaomi 13 Ultra to gain even more prominence. In addition, this possibility gains more credibility with the report of the informant SnoopyTech, who says that only the Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro and 13 Lite are expected to be announced at MWC 2023 on February 26, which means that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra must be revealed later with an event of its own.

know more