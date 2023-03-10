Xiaomi at MWC 2023: these will be the next smartphones to receive MIUI 14

Xiaomi’s event at Mobile World Congress 2023 served not only to unveil new products, but also to share interesting news relating to the software updates of its range of smartphones.
The company has announced a list of 18 devices that should be the next in the timeline to receive MIUI 14. Xiaomi defines it as a simple launch program but in fact does not go too far on release times. The only indication is that the first affected models should start receiving the update by the end of Q1, so it’s likely that most of the phones on the list will have to wait a bit longer.
MIUI 14: HERE ARE THE NEXT SMARTPHONES TO BE UPDATED
In any case, it is not surprising to find mainly high-end devices on the list, followed by some midrange ones with the Redmi brand. Here is the list of smartphones indicated.
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi 12T
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12X
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Redmi Notes 11 Pro+ 5G
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Notes 10
- Redmi 10 5G
As visible from the screen, the list is indicative and Xiaomi underlines that other devices will also be added during the year, so if your smartphone is not present, do not despair, because Xiaomi could very soon include others.