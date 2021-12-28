Xiaomi announces Tab 5 Pro, Watch S1 smartwatch and much more

Xiaomi today presented the new Xiaomi mobile range 12 , as well as all the news and mobiles that will update to MIUI 13 . However, the company has also announced today products Very interesting that can come in handy in our day to day, such as the Tab 5 Pro, the Watch S1 or the Mi True Wireless 3 and 3 Pro headphones.

Xiaomi Tab 5 Pro Following the success of the Xiaomi Tab 5, Xiaomi has presented a new model of the Xiaomi Tab 5 Pro. It has an 11-inch LCD screen with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 870 processor, 8-speaker surround sound, 8,600 mAh battery with 67 W fast charge, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and a weight of 515 grams. It is available for sale from December 31 in three versions:

6GB + 128GB : 2,499 yuan, about 347 euros

: 2,499 yuan, about 6GB + 256GB : 2,799 yuan, about 389 euros

: 2,799 yuan, about 8GB + 256GB: 3,099 yuan, about 430 euros

Xiaomi Watch S1

Xiaomi has also presented its new smartwatch high end with sapphire crystal to resist scratches even better. Its screen is 1.43 inches with 326 ppi resolution (466 x 466 pixels), and technology AMOLED. It has a sports tracking mode for 117 different sports and water resistance to 5 atmospheres. The watch is finished in 316L stainless steel. The battery lasts up to 12 days of normal use, and can reach up to 24 days in long-life mode. In sports mode it lasts up to 30 hours.

The price for the base model with a silicone strap is 1,099 yuan, about 152.5 euros To the change. The models with a real leather strap and silver finish go up to 1,199 yuan, about 166.5 euros To the change.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless 3 and 3 Pro

Xiaomi has also presented its new high-end wireless headphones. The My True Wireless 3 They have 40 dB noise cancellation, and a battery that lasts 7 hours per charge, and 32 hours with the case. It has wireless charging, and offers IP55 resistance, ideal for use as sports headphones even in the rain. Its price is 499 yuan, about 69 euros To the change.

We will also have a Pro variant, which has a 6-hour battery life per charge, extendable to 27 with the case, and 360º spatial sound as the main differences, in addition to everything that the base model offers, such as wireless charging or IP55 resistance. Its price is 699 yuan, about 97 euros To the change.

Mi Paipai 4K HD Projector

This device is a convenient wireless projector that allows you to send images wirelessly at 4K resolution up to 30 fps. In the presentation, Xiaomi has highlighted as main use the use in offices to project presentations wirelessly, but it can also come in handy for other uses. Windows computers have built-in wireless projection, but it may not work well for us at times.

Therefore, with this dongle we have a USB C connection for the computer, and a receiver with HDMI that connects to the monitor or television on which we want to project the image. This version improves on the current one, which only accepted up to Full HD resolution. It has wireless projection with MiPlay and uses WiFi 5 with a 5 GHz network to maximize bandwidth and reduce latency.

The resolution cannot be changed, so we are forced to use 4K at 30 Hz, which is more than enough, for example, to use it to project movies or photos. Its price is 499 yuan, about 69 euros To the change. It will be on sale from January 1.

New MIUI Home platform

Xiaomi has also introduced a new platform for the smart home called MIUI Home, with which you want to integrate your smart ecosystem. This system can recognize all smart devices in the home, offering interconnection and a multitude of ways to control it. It will initially be available on the 8-inch smart speakers from Redmi and Xiaomi. It will be released in mid-January.