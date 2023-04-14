Xiaomi announces Sound Move and Buds 4 update with 192 kHz audio

Sound Move is designed in a compact form factor suitable for outdoor usage scenarios. This type of model on the device is already quite present in the speaker market and is an attempt by the company to secure its share in the sector. The Sound Move image released by the company on Weibo reveals a clean and modern design with buttons located on the left side of the soundbar for adjusting volume, pausing audio, and controlling Bluetooth connectivity.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to be presented on April 18 and, along with it, the Chinese brand intends to bring other news, such as the new Sound Move portable speaker and the update of the Xiaomi Buds 4 headphones. the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Band 8.

The Xiaomi Buds 4 is currently available in China but is expected to receive a firmware update. The headphones are equipped with support for LHDC codec and 192 kHz audio is only available on some smartphones, such as Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13, while other models are still in the development process. It is worth noting, for example, that phones with MediaTek SoC do not support LHDC 5.0.

The Xiaomi Buds 4 come in three different colors: black, white and green. The headphones have three microphones, allowing noise cancellation to be applied during calls, it has fast charging, where just 10 minutes of charging can provide about 2.5 hours of listening. Furthermore, the earbuds themselves boast a 6-hour battery life, with the charging case capable of providing up to 30 hours of total use. It has IP54 certification and is water and dust resistant.

