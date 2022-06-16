Xiaomi announces new televisions and shows that it does not forget Android

the machinery of Xiaomi It’s still in the same good shape as ever, and aside from constantly releasing new accessories and phones, it’s doing the same with TVs too. An example is that it has just announced a new product range in China that, being complete, has as one of its most striking characteristics a very low price… even for this manufacturer.

We are talking about the Xiaomi TV EA Pro, which among some of its essential features is that it has panels that are compatible with resolution 4K and it does not lack support for displaying high dynamic range image (HDR). This ensures that series like games are viewed accurately and you won’t miss any details. Here it must be mentioned that these new Smart TVs include technology MEMC of motion compensation, which makes quick changes of what is moving is achieved with excellent reliability.

Another of the things that are important in these new TVs has to do with the design, where the Asian firm has made an effort to offer a fairly premium appearance. With two legs for a base, there is something that stands out above the rest. The frontal use reaches 96%, which is achieved because the frames are practically unnoticeable. Additionally, the finish is in metalwhich is surprising for devices that, as you will see later, are quite cheap in all their dimensions.

Operating system of these Xiaomi Smart TVs

The new Xiaomi TV EA Pro include Android, so Amazon’s Fire OS has not been used like the equipment recently announced by the manufacturer -and which was quite a surprise-. The fact is that it has customization above Google’s development, but you can access the applications you want to download from Play Store such as games or streaming video platform clients. Obviously, you have the possibility to use the Google assistant or Alexa without problems.

Xiaomi

For everything to work properly, inside these Smart TVs there is quite solvent hardware that is made up of a processor MediaTek MT9638 which is accompanied by a 2 GB RAM and, in what has to do with storage, it reaches sixteen gigabytes. So you have no problem with upscaling the images to 4K. Besides, in terms of connectivity, it should be noted that it has Wi-Fi and Bluetoothwithout missing three HDMI ports and a USB pair where you can connect all kinds of accessories.

Almost outrageous prices

At the moment it has been announced that three models with screen of 55, 65 and 75 inches, being the first place in which they are put up for sale in China. Later, they are expected to be launched in other regions where the company has a presence, such as Spain. As far as prices are concerned, the cheapest one with the smallest panel goes on sale for 1,999 yuan, which in exchange remains in about 284 euros… An atrocity. The other two amount to €384 and €568 respectively.