Xiaomi announces a cheaper and more powerful battery for the iPhone

Expanding its product catalog, Xiaomi announced a designed for Apple mobiles.

Yes, a MagSafe battery for s. And that is not the only novelty, since Xiaomi’s offer is much more powerful and than Apple’s proposal.

This is Xiaomi Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

Xiaomi’s new proposal is an external battery with 5000 mAh MagSafe technology designed for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It has a bidirectional USB-C port with 20W input and 12 W output. And among the features of Xiaomi Magnetic Wireless Power Bank we find the extra that it can become a wireless charger.

If we take a look at the images shared by the Xiaomi team, perhaps its appearance deceives us with a classic design, following the minimalist line of the brand’s products. But beyond the wireless charging pad seen in the illustration, the battery can be removed to magnetically attach to the back of the iPhone.

Surely you have already noticed that the capacity of the Xiaomi Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is much higher than the MagSafe battery that Apple offers with its 1460 mAh. But it is not the only difference, since the investment that users will have to make to have this battery is less than 30 euros to change (199 yuan), far from the 199 euros that Apple’s proposal would cost us.

One detail to keep in mind is that this battery has only been launched within the Chinese market, and it does not seem that Xiaomi is going to schedule an international launch in the near future. Of course, it is not the only alternative that seeks to compete with Apple. Let us remember that there are other interesting proposals, such as Anker with its external battery for the iPhone with 5000 mAh that barely exceeds 30 euros.