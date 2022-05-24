Xiaomi and Leica join forces to start the so-called new era of mobile photography

Xiaomi, the third largest manufacturer of smartphones in the world, and Leica, a veteran company specializing in the manufacture of high-quality cameras and lenses, today announced a strategic partnership by which by July this year will launch the so-called new era of mobile photography with the launch of the first flagship mobile model.

One of the areas where the Chinese mobile march has been investing the most efforts in recent years is in the photographic section, managing to improve results along the way, but still leaving plenty of room for improvement to satisfy the most demanding users.



According to the Leica statement:

Xiaomi and Leica share the same ideas regarding mobile imaging. Both companies are eager to continually explore optical performance and photographic experience in the mobile imaging era through extreme technological advancements and aesthetic pursuits.

Now, what will be the flagship mobile that both companies point to in their respective separate statements?

Although no explicit reference is made, and taking into account the rumors and leaks that have already been taking place in recent weeks, everything suggests that the flagship mobile they point to is the new and expected Xiaomi 12 Ultrawhose already leaked digital renderings show a prominent rear camera with a small Leica logo.

Remember that Leica already has experience cooperating with mobile brands, where it helped launch a few more models. premium from Huawei, including the Huawei P9and that it is now with Xiaomi with which it has established a long-term agreement to cooperate in the photographic section with the most premium that they are going to launch on the market.

For Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG:

We are convinced that the first jointly developed imaging flagship smartphone makes the pioneering progress of both companies visible. We will provide consumers in the field of mobile photography with exceptional image quality, classic Leica aesthetics, unrestricted creativity, and usher in a new era of mobile imaging.

We will have to see the results in practice, although there are two more months ahead for more rumors and leaks to arrive about the new Xiaomi 12 mobile family, where the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be the most premium of this family.

More information: Leica