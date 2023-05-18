Xiaomi and Disney partner to launch a special edition of the Civi line cell phone

HomeTech NewsXiaomi and Disney partner to launch a special edition of the Civi...

Xiaomi announced on Wednesday (17) a partnership with Disney to launch a special edition of its CIVI smartphone in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the American company. The “Xiaomi Civi Disney 100th Anniversary Special Edition” will be the first collaborative product between the two brands, and will feature a design inspired by one of the Disney characters.

The CIVI is one of Xiaomi’s most advanced smartphones, with a Dimensity 8200 processor, a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and a set of rear cameras with 50 MP Sony IMX800 main sensor and 48 MP periscope sensor with optical zoom.

The partnership between Xiaomi and Disney is a way to attract fans of the entertainment giant’s characters, which has a loyal and diverse audience. Xiaomi has previously released special editions of its smartphones inspired by popular movies and series such as Harry Potter, Star Wars and Avengers.

The expectation is that the Xiaomi Civi Disney will be a sales success and bring more visibility to the Chinese brand in both the Asian and global markets. The manufacturer did not reveal details about the technical and visual data of the device, so we do not know which theme will be applied to this special edition of the phone.

However, the Chinese confirmed the partnership in a poster:

Promotional poster for the Xiaomi Civi in ​​collaboration with Disney. | Image: Playback.

What are your expectations for the launch of this device? Tell us, comment!

