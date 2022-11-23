Xiaomi also likes the design, and an example is the new version of the 12T Pro

- Advertisement -

Most Android terminals have more than enough power to be a good solution for any type of user (including mid-range ones here). For this reason, there are many who choose a new device for its design. As well, Xiaomi has announced a variant of 12T Pro in which a completely differential and striking finish is included.

To achieve this, the Asian firm has turned to the designer daniel arsham and this has transformed the terminal into almost a sculpture that combines a retro look with the actuality that the phone we are talking about has itself (which is one of the best that Xiaomi currently offers on the market). By the way, the changes that have been introduced also reach the box in which the terminal is stored and even the charger itself. Therefore, the modifications are complete.

Xiaomi

Some features that are striking in this Xiaomi

The usual ones in this smartphone are maintained, so the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition offers a good performance with all kinds of applications and that, in addition, its multimedia options are excellent when it comes to consuming videos from any online platform. The most interesting thing about this device is what we list below:

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED with 120Hz, 446ppp density, 900 nits brightness

RAM: 8 or 12 GB

Storage: from 128 to 256 gigabytes

Camera: main 200MP with optical stabilizer combined with two additional elements of 8 + 2 megapixels. Allows recording at 8K

Selfie camera: 20MP

Connectivity: USB Type-C; Bluetooth 5.2; Wi-Fi 6; 5G: NFC: Infrared ports

Other: stereo speakers; IP53 water resistance; fingerprint reader integrated into the screen

5.00mAh battery with 120W fast charge

Dimensions: 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6mm

Weight: 205 grams

Xiaomi

Availability and price of this new smartphone

This is something important that you have to know, since the Asian company has indicated that the number of units that will be put up for sale are limited. Specifically, 2,000 will be sold, so if the equipment catches your eye, you must be quick to avoid running out of yours. In Spain the pre-sale will begin on December 5, being the 16th when it can be obtained exclusively on the Xiaomi website. The price has also been communicated, and it will be €899.99… not bad considering the exclusivity we are talking about.

>