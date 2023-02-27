Xiaomi also announces new accessories: the Watch S1 Pro and the Buds 4 Pro

- Advertisement -

In the presentation he made today Xiaomi On the occasion of the arrival of the Mobile World Congress 2023 fair, apart from the mobile phones that it has announced and that reach international markets, the same has also been done with a couple of accessories that fit like a glove with smartphones: the Watch S1 Pro and 4 Pro.

The two products we are talking about are compatible with the iOS and Android operating systems (and the same happens with all the existing ones of computers), and they evolve to offer advances that make them attractive today. With designs renewed by Xiaomi and at the same time striking and, also, with a ergonomics that is perfectly taken care of In both cases, we show you the most important thing that each of them offers.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro

This wearable has a screen of 1.47-inch type AMOLED, the panel resolution is 326dpi and it has options as striking as sapphire protection or more than 100 different screens. In addition, inside it includes a GPS which prevents on many occasions that you have to carry the phone with you to accurately acquire the sporting activity that is carried out. We leave a list with the most interesting things to know about this accessory finished in stainless steel:

Dimensions: 46 x 46 x 11.28 millimeters.

Weight: 48.6 grams.

Sensors: heart rate, PPG; three-axis accelerometer; three-axis gyroscope; geomagnetic; ambient light; temperature; air pressure.

interchangeable straps.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

Others: 5 atmospheres water resistance and includes integrated voice assistant.

Operating system: Watch OS with MIUI.

Xiaomi

A good autonomy

This is important in smart watches, and the new one that the Asian company has presented perfectly complies. The Xiaomi Watch S2 Pro includes a battery of 500mAh that allows it to offer autonomy that reaches two weeks. More than enough to be able to forget about plugs when you go on a trip. By the way, it does not lack fast charge which is very effective, since in 10 minutes it is able to get energy to spend a couple of days. Its price is €299.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro

The Asian company has also updated some of its best earbuds (similar to Apple’s AirPods). This model includes novelties as positive as, for example, the support Hi-Res sound (with Sony LDAC) and the ability to achieve a noise cancellation pressure of 48dB. Other interesting features are the following:

Weight of 49.5 grams, including the transport case.

It includes six levels of noise cancellation (and three levels of sound transparency).

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

Includes silicone tips for a better fit.

Control reproductions by gestures.

True Wireless Compatible

Xiaomi

We must also highlight the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro that offer a significant improvement in autonomy, since each earphone independently allows up to nine hours of playback and, if combined with the battery in the carrying case, you can reach up to the thirty-eight. An excellent brand, which is also combined with a more than useful compatibility with fast charging -by USB type C- and wireless so that everything is as complete as possible. What you have to pay to get them is 249 euros.

