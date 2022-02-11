AndroidXiaomi

Xiaomi already has its own Android Auto: it’s called CarWith and it’s already testing it in beta

By: Brian Adam

Although Xiaomi moves internationally in the Google ecosystem using the vast majority of its apps, the truth is that from borders to within it uses some of its own services and tests others before their international launch. Not to mention the Patchwall that it places on Android TV on its televisions, of course, or all the additions with which the MIUI that covers Android truffles.

Now, the Chinese giant is preparing a new alternative to another Google service, in this case an alternative to Android Auto. His name has emerged from China so that from now on we know him as ‘Xiaomi Carwith’and the manufacturer already has it in the testing phase at home.

CarWith appears in Xiaomi’s daily beta for your country

Although we are talking about an alternative to Android Auto that Xiaomi will surely evolve in the way it sees fit, on board the new CarWith we find options that are already available on the Google platform. Options such as the possibility of taking calls in the car, such as send an audio using the microphones of the car or how to control the multimedia options to skip songs, etc.

Xiaomi embeds the new CarWith within its exclusive apps such as the infrared remote control for mobile phones or as its Mi Browser, and starts its beta test at home in China. Aboard CarWith we will also find navigation services (for now we don’t know what the source of the maps will be) and it will take advantage of the fact that we have apps like Waze installed for its radar detection system.

Carwith

The new Xiaomi CarWith is now available in China without the option to have a global ROM or an official translation. The “presentation” has been that CarWith has appeared in the daily beta that launches in your country and it seems that at the moment it is quite unstable. Let’s trust that they will evolve it at a good pace to soon make it an application available to all users of the platform.

Apparently, CarWith is destined to end up embedded in Xiaomi’s stable ROM for future Android 13 phones, so we could see it working sometime this year. Meanwhile, in order to test CarWith we have to go through the Mi Unclock tool and unlock the bootloader, in addition to install the ROM at our own risk. Our colleagues from MundoXiaomi detail it well in this article.

Brian Adam
