Xiaomi already has a new accessory to keep you fit, and you’ll love it

- Advertisement -

xiaomi-already-has-a-new- -to-keep-you- .jpg" width="980" height="565" >

If there is something that stands out Xiaomi It is about launching a good number of products throughout the year, and one has just been announced that is as curious as it is surprising. with him, do sport at home it’s completely possible -and you don’t need to be especially nimble to get it to use-. We tell you what it is about.

The accessory in question has the name of Xiaomi Mijia Smart Skipping Rope, and you may not have an exact idea of ​​what it is until we tell you: a clever jump rope. That is, it is capable of measuring the exercise you do when using it without having to have a jump rope for it. A real joy for those who do not have time or desire to leave home to do a physical activity of variable intensity.

The options you will find in this Xiaomi accessory

- Advertisement -

The form of use that this product has does not vary at all from what you usually have to do when jumping rope. But, by doing without a central rope -which can be hooked in the traditional way if desired-, you are not forced to make very pronounced jumps if you wish and, in addition, you avoid possible unexpected tripping problems. And what is used to add the usual weight? well a ball shaped end which fits quite well.

Xiaomi

On the other hand, in the handles are all the sensors that detect physical exercise (where an accelerometer is not missing), and also a screen that allows you to view the number of jumps that have been detected and other parameters that allow you to recognize the new Xiaomi product. As it could not be otherwise, the data is sent directly and wirelessly to a smartphone, for which technology is used. Bluetooth. In this way, it is possible to manage the physical activity you do -the software is compatible with both iOS and Android-.

Another piece of good news has to do with the battery integrated, which offers a charge that allows you not to have to connect the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Skipping Rope to the current in twenty days. Therefore, you can go on vacation without having to add anything to your suitcase to be able to use this new and curious product from the Asian company.

A price that is truly crazy

The product, which is on Xiaomi’s own financing website right now, can be obtained paying only 14 euros. A derisory figure for an accessory that is an excellent solution to have a fairly complete gym at home.

- Advertisement -

>