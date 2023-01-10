Xiaomi 14 will be the top range with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, not the 13 | Rumor

- Advertisement -

The heir to the Xiaomi 12 series could don’t be Xiaomi 13. No, no revolution in sight, just a name change to avoid a number that in China some consider lucky, while others associate it with something negative – as indeed in the western world. So here’s that for the quiet life the first smartphones to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform could be those belonging to Xiaomi 14 range.

The first (alleged) even appeared on Weibo packaging images of sales of Xiaomi 14, although in these cases you must always have the benefit of the doubt.

Falsifying the shot is very simple, and information of this kind would need confirmation before being considered truthful.

“Confirmation” which is however provided to us by the 3C Chinese certification body which references the model in its database 2211133C just like Xiaomi 14. It appears from the documentation that it is a smartphone based on MIUI 14.0.2 (Android 13 with October 1 security patch) with 12GB of RAM and octa-core processor up to 3.2GHz. The latter should be the recently announced second generation Snapdragon 8.

After all, we have received real confirmation these days: the CEO Lei Jun has in fact revealed that the brand’s new top of the range will be the first (“among the first“, we read instead on the official account page on Facebook) to be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. “The new top range“, says Jun, without however revealing its name. So the possibility remains open that the next flagship will actually pass the number 13 in favor of a more well liked 14.

According to the rumors that have emerged so far, the basic model should have a display of 6.2 inches a triple rear camera and a 4,820mAh battery, while the Pro variant will have a screen 6.65 inch LTPO OLED three 50.3+50+50MP Leica cameras and a 4,800mAh battery.