Xiaomi 14 Pro: leaked render shows familiar design and more specs are confirmed

New renderings released this weekend show that, unlike expected, the Xiaomi 14 Pro must maintain the design essence of its predecessor. The material was shared by Chinese leaker SPinfoJP.
With a history of 90% accuracy when it comes to smartphone design, the leaker claims that Xiaomi is convinced that the design of the current generation Xiaomi 13 is “iconic”.
Therefore, the main changes of the Xiaomi 14 Pro should only be inside. See below that there is a camera module similar to that of the Xiaomi 13 Pro with the Leica brand and even a telephoto camera on the lower sensor.
Although at the rear the Xiaomi 14 Pro can deliver almost no changes, at the front the situation is different. That’s because Xiaomi should make the edges of the display even thinner and with curved corners.
Rumors indicate that only the standard model will feature a flat screen in the Xiaomi 14 line.
Now, when it comes to the technical specs, here’s the big change. The Xiaomi 14 Pro should be announced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, and it should work with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.
The flagship will also have a 120Hz AMOLED display, Leica-certified main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W charging.
However, as Xiaomi has not yet commented on the leaks, it should be noted that everything remains in the field of rumors.