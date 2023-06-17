Xiaomi 14 Pro: leaked render shows familiar design and more specs are confirmed

New renderings released this weekend show that, unlike expected, the Xiaomi 14 Pro must maintain the design essence of its predecessor. The material was shared by Chinese leaker SPinfoJP.

With a history of 90% accuracy when it comes to smartphone design, the leaker claims that Xiaomi is convinced that the design of the current generation Xiaomi 13 is “iconic”.

Therefore, the main changes of the Xiaomi 14 Pro should only be inside. See below that there is a camera module similar to that of the Xiaomi 13 Pro with the Leica brand and even a telephoto camera on the lower sensor.