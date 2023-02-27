Xiaomi 14 may debut Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform in November

According to rumors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform will be manufactured in TSMC’s 3-nanometer lithography and is expected to hit the market this year earlier than expected.
Despite the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite barely being announced in the global market, a new leak claims to have more information about the flagship platform and when the Xiaomi 14 line could debut it.
According to the informant WhyLab, Qualcomm is preparing to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for October. Previous rumors claim that the chipset could debut a few weeks before last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which was announced in November.
Corroborating the rumors, cell phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 would also hit the market earlier than expected. For now, no manufacturer or Qualcomm itself has confirmed this information, so don’t take it as a fact.
The rumor claims that the Xiaomi 14 lineup will be one of the early releases with the availability of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 arriving earlier than the predecessor generation, Xiaomi 13.
It is worth remembering that the Xiaomi 13 line was scheduled to be launched on December 1 in China, but was postponed to December 11 after the death of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin. Considering the facts, the expectation is that the Xiaomi 14 line will be launched as early as November with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
For comparison, the vivo X90 Pro Plus was the first cell phone to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. Its launch took place in the second half of November. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 being announced in October, it’s possible that the Xiaomi 14 will arrive in early November.