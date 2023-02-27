Xiaomi 14 may debut Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform in November

According to rumors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform will be manufactured in TSMC’s 3-nanometer lithography and is expected to hit the market this year earlier than expected. Despite the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite barely being announced in the global market, a new leak claims to have more information about the flagship platform and when the Xiaomi 14 line could debut it.

According to the informant WhyLab, Qualcomm is preparing to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for October. Previous rumors claim that the chipset could debut a few weeks before last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which was announced in November. - Advertisement - Corroborating the rumors, cell phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 would also hit the market earlier than expected. For now, no manufacturer or Qualcomm itself has confirmed this information, so don’t take it as a fact.