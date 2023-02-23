5G News
Xiaomi 13S: line will not be launched this year, confirms CEO of the manufacturer

Published on

By Abraham
Xiaomi 13S: line will not be launched this year, confirms CEO of the manufacturer
While preparing the last details for the presentation of the Xiaomi 13 line in the global market, the Chinese manufacturer has also been working on other fronts to present the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in mid-March.

However, anyone who expects the brand to launch a Xiaomi 13S family can now give up on the idea. That’s because Lei Jun, CEO and founder of Xiaomi, confirmed that the brand will not present the 13S line this year.

According to the executive, the focus is on working on the Ultra variant to deliver a highly powerful smartphone option to the global public, since last year’s device was sold only in China.

Image / reproduction: Xiaomi disclosure.
As much as Lei Jun does not assume, everything indicates that the Xiaomi 12S line was launched “on the run” because the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor had performance issues and overheating.

Therefore, the solution found by the manufacturer was simply to present a new family of smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

For those who don’t remember, the SD 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset is developed by TSMC and is much more stable, something that ended up improving even the battery life of the devices.

Finally, the executive invited the public to follow Xiaomi’s next big event. The presentation should take place on the 26th within MWC 2023.

Xiaomi 13
  • Screen: 6.36 inches OLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate;
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2;
  • GPU: Adreno 740;
  • RAM: 8/12GB;
  • Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1 and 256/512GB UFS 4.0;
  • Rear camera: 50MP f/1.8 + 10MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide 120º;
  • Front: 32MP;
  • Certification: IP68;
  • Unlock: Biometric sensor under the screen;
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC;
  • Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE;
  • Network: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G;
  • Battery: 4,500mAh;
  • Charging: 67W, 50W (Wireless) and 10W (Reverse);
  • Operating System: MIUI 14 (Android 13).
iPhone 15 will have a larger screen and slightly thinner edges, leaks indicate

O base model from the iPhone 15 line may have a bigger screen compared...
