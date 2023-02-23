Xiaomi 13S: line will not be launched this year, confirms CEO of the manufacturer

While preparing the last details for the presentation of the Xiaomi 13 line in the global market, the Chinese manufacturer has also been working on other fronts to present the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in mid-March.

However, anyone who expects the brand to launch a Xiaomi 13S family can now give up on the idea. That’s because Lei Jun, CEO and founder of Xiaomi, confirmed that the brand will not present the 13S line this year.

According to the executive, the focus is on working on the Ultra variant to deliver a highly powerful smartphone option to the global public, since last year’s device was sold only in China.