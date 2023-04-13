Xiaomi 13 Ultra: The first leaked renders are already here

- Advertisement -

You can already take a look at the design of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, thanks to some renders built based on CAD schematics of the phone. Given the source, they are likely to be completely accurate. As you can see, the phone will feature a totally different looking camera island on the back. It will include a large circular camera island, which will be centered at the top of the rear of the phone. As expected, it will include four cameras. The phone will most likely use the same camera sensors as the Xiaomi 13 Pro, with the addition of a periscope telephoto camera. The device will also add variable aperture for the main camera. The sides of the phone will be flat, while the back cover will curve into the frame on the sides. The screen will probably be the same as the . It will be curved, but only slightly.

All the physical buttons will be on the right side. The phone’s bezels will be really slim, while the display’s camera hole will be centered at the top. This phone looks like a mix between the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro, with the addition of a completely different camera island. According to the source, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will measure 163.18 x 74.64 x 9.57mm. However, if you factor in the camera bump, it will measure 15.61mm. Therefore, it will not be small or thin. At the bottom there is a USB Type-C port, a SIM card tray and a speaker grill. Unsurprisingly, at the top of the device is an infrared port. The phone is expected to launch on April 18. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will also launch globally, as Xiaomi has already confirmed.

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with fast charging at 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. A 4,900mAh battery will be included, along with a 6.73-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Four 50-megapixel cameras are expected, along with Leica lenses for all of them. Android 13 will come pre-installed on the device, with MIUI 14 on top.