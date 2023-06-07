Xiaomi 13 Ultra receives Bluetooth certification ahead of global launch

- Advertisement -

Update (6/7/23) – JB

With a global launch confirmed to take place on June 8 (tomorrow), the Xiaomi 13 Ultra received certification at the Bluetooth SIG this Wednesday. According to the regulatory agency, the flagship must be announced with support for Bluetooth 5.3dual-band Wi-Fi and native 5G connection. The other specifications are not usually revealed by the Bluetooth SIG, but, as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra has already been launched in China, we know that it has a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED screen at 2K resolution and with a rate of 120 Hz. - Advertisement - The device’s chipset is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and it also features a 50 MP main camera (OIS), a 32 MP front camera, a 5,000 mAh battery with 90W charging and native Android 13. WhatsApp: what was the reason for creating only Saturn and not all planets Rumors indicate that the device should cost around € 1,299 (~R$ 7,000) in Europe.

Update (02/06/2023) – MR

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: release date is confirmed after European prices leak

In April, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 13 Ultra flagship in China. The Chinese manufacturer’s most powerful device to date had its launch on the global market a few weeks after being made official. Now, a website for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra has been revealed with a countdown to its release date. - Advertisement -

The website countdown confirms that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will hit the global market in June 8th. Those who buy the device will receive benefits such as 3 months of YouTube Premium subscription and 6 months with 100 GB on Google One. Recently, a leak indicated that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available in a single version in the global market with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It should cost around €1,299 (~R$7,000) and arrive in black and green colors.

In specifications, the flagship features a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO screen with QuadHD + resolution, support for 120 Hz refresh rate and fingerprint reader under the display. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the MIUI 14 interface. - Advertisement - Under the hood, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery unit with 90W fast charging support. What an Atom Really Looks Like In the photographic set, it features a 1-inch Sony IMX989 50-megapixel main sensor, another 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel telephoto with optical image stabilization and a 50-megapixel telephoto with optical image stabilization and optical zoom of 5x.

Update (05/30/23) – JB

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: new leaked prices suggest cheaper device in Europe

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is getting closer to its official launch in Europe and in the last week the possible official price of the device in the old continent ended up scaring a lot of people. However, two European retailers ended up listing the device ahead of time and revealed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra may be more affordable in some countries. In all cases, the smartphone will be sold in a single variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. See prices: Germany – €1,277 (~R$6,860)

Netherlands – €1,299 (~R$6,977) That is, they are much more affordable values ​​than the € 1,499 (~R$ 8,051) previously speculated. However, as the Chinese brand does not take a position on the subject, we emphasize that everything needs to be considered as just another market rumor. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra was announced with 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120 Hz rate. The processor is Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, there is a 50 MP Leica main camera (OIS) and three more 50 MP sensors at the rear. The battery has a capacity of 5,000mAh and supports 90W charging, while the operating system is Android 13 and it runs under MIUI 14.

Original text (05/25/23)

Not long! Xiaomi 13 Ultra European price leaked ahead of global launch

While promoting the Xiaomi Civi 3 in China, the manufacturer is now starting to prepare for the global launch of the new Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Amazon: discount on a 27 "FHD MSI Optix gaming monitor The device should initially be presented in Europe, and today we had the leak of the possible official price in the old continent. According to retail sources, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be sold in two colors: black and green. In addition, the top of the line will be offered in a single variant with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage at price of € 1,499, something around R$ 7,978 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes.

For now, Xiaomi has not commented on the matter, but people who have access to the company’s plans say that the official launch in Europe should take place during the month of June. Finally, to refresh your memory, you have to remember that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the most powerful smartphone from the Chinese brand. It has a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120 Hz rate. The processor is Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, there is a 50 MP Leica main camera (OIS) and three more 50 MP sensors at the rear. The battery has a capacity of 5,000mAh and supports 90W charging, while the operating system is Android 13 and it runs under MIUI 14.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and up to 120 Hz rate

Display with hole and maximum brightness of 2600 nits

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform

Up to 16 GB of RAM

Up to 1 TB of internal storage

32 MP front camera (f/2.0)

Four main cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX989, OIS, f/1.9 to f/4.0) Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX858, 122º, f/1.8) Telephoto lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX858, OIS, f/1.8) “Super telephoto” lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX858, OIS, f/3.0)

5G connection, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7 and IP68

5,000 mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging

Android 13 running under the MIUI 14 interface

What do you think of the possible official price of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in Europe? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.