xiaomi 13 ultra, "pro" photographic accessories coming soon: official confirmation

The presentation of s getting closer and closer, and the Chinese company is keen to let us know that a whole series of accessories to allow the user to really fully exploit, in a “professional” way (Xiaomi’s words, not ours), the photographic skills of the device.

The teaser shared in the past few hours on the local social network Weibo by the founder Lei Jun suggests one “case”/grip for the smartphone which makes it similar in shape to a traditional camera, with the nub on the right side making it very comfortable to hold for taking photos and videos. It’s important to note that the post mentions a full “suite” of products, so we’re expecting even more – hoping instead it’s not a translation issue. Naturally, it will be necessary to understand the specific features – and, more importantly, what will ultimately arrive in our area.

Recall that Xiaomi 13 Ultra arrives in a few days, to be precise on April 18, in China; the company has already confirmed that will also be marketed in Europe, but we do not have more precise information on methods and timing. Let’s recap the technical specifications expected for now:

display: 6.7″ 2K AMOLED, refresh rate up to 120Hz

6.7″ 2K AMOLED, refresh rate up to 120Hz mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: up to of RAM up to 512GB internal

connectivity: 5G

5G cameras: front: 32MP rear: 50MP main, 1″ Sony IMX989 50MP ultra wide angle 50MP tele 50MP periscope

drums: 4,900mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless charging

4,900mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless charging size: 163.18×74.64×9.57mm (15.61mm with rear photo module)

163.18×74.64×9.57mm (15.61mm with rear photo module) os: Android 13 with MIUI 14