5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidXiaomi 13 Ultra, possible debut on April 18th. Here it is...

Xiaomi 13 Ultra, possible debut on April 18th. Here it is in the rendered images

Android
xiaomi 13 ultra, possible debut on april 18th. here it
xiaomi 13 ultra, possible debut on april 18th. here it
- Advertisement -

 

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be officially presented in China later this month, the April 18th as reported by Smartprix who has published a series of renders in collaboration with On Leaks. The top-of-the-range smartphone will later be marketed also in Europeas confirmed by the Asian manufacturer himself.

The new images allow us to observe the device in detail: there is no doubt that the most striking element is the photo form back of black color and with a circular shape that houses four sensors and two LED flashes. Not only is it flashy, but it is also decisively cumbersome since it should protrude about 6 mm from the body: 13 Ultra in fact measures 163.18×74.64x9.57mmwith the module touch i 15.61mm.

- Advertisement -

The smartphone shown in the renders has a large display 6.7-inch curved AMOLED on the sides interrupted by a small central hole that houses the front camera from 32MP. The rear body, in white, has a leatherette finish with the Xiaomi brand shown in the lower left corner.

Inside is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, flanked by RAM up to 16 GB and from storage memory up to 512GB. The four cameras are all from 50MPwith the main sensor Sony IMX989 1 inchAnd. The battery from 4,900mAh it can be fast charged up to 90W wired and 50W wirelessly.

New delivery of Red Friday offers: today, specials from PcComponentes and Amazon

The Smartprix and OnLeaks video has been re-uploaded to YouTube for ease of viewing

XIAOMI 13 ULTRA – EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

  • display: 6.7″ 2K AMOLED, refresh rate up to 120Hz
  • mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • memory:
    • up to 16GB of RAM
    • up to 512GB internal
  • connectivity: 5G
  • cameras:
    • front: 32MP
    • rear:
    • 50MP main, 1″ Sony IMX989
    • 50MP ultra wide angle
    • 50MP tele
    • 50MP periscope
  • drums: 4,900mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless charging
  • size: 163.18×74.64×9.57mm (15.61mm with rear photo module)
  • os: Android 13 with MIUI 14

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 5, the latest camera news

  Numbers on the cameras in hand, come on Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy...
Android

Motorola Moto Edge 40: here are the press renders of the four colors

  Motorola officially launched its new Edge 40 Pro in recent days, a smartphone equipped...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.