Xiaomi 13 Ultra, possible debut on April 18th. Here it is in the rendered images

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be officially presented in China later this month, the April 18th as reported by Smartprix who has published a series of renders in collaboration with On Leaks. The top-of-the-range smartphone will later be marketed also in Europeas confirmed by the Asian manufacturer himself.

The new images allow us to observe the device in detail: there is no doubt that the most striking element is the photo form back of black color and with a circular shape that houses four sensors and two LED flashes. Not only is it flashy, but it is also decisively cumbersome since it should protrude about 6 mm from the body: 13 Ultra in fact measures 163.18×74.64x9.57mmwith the module touch i 15.61mm.

The smartphone shown in the renders has a large display 6.7-inch curved AMOLED on the sides interrupted by a small central hole that houses the front camera from 32MP. The rear body, in white, has a leatherette finish with the Xiaomi brand shown in the lower left corner.

Inside is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, flanked by RAM up to 16 GB and from storage memory up to 512GB. The four cameras are all from 50MPwith the main sensor Sony IMX989 1 inchAnd. The battery from 4,900mAh it can be fast charged up to 90W wired and 50W wirelessly.

The Smartprix and OnLeaks video has been re-uploaded to YouTube for ease of viewing

XIAOMI 13 ULTRA – EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

display: 6.7″ 2K AMOLED, refresh rate up to 120Hz

6.7″ 2K AMOLED, refresh rate up to 120Hz mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: up to 16GB of RAM up to 512GB internal

connectivity: 5G

5G cameras: front: 32MP rear: 50MP main, 1″ Sony IMX989 50MP ultra wide angle 50MP tele 50MP periscope

drums: 4,900mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless charging

4,900mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless charging size: 163.18×74.64×9.57mm (15.61mm with rear photo module)

163.18×74.64×9.57mm (15.61mm with rear photo module) os: Android 13 with MIUI 14