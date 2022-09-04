HomeTech NewsXiaomi 13 Ultra may have a camera with a 1-inch sensor and...

Xiaomi 13 Ultra may have a camera with a 1-inch sensor and 200W charging

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xiaomi 13 Ultra may have a camera with a 1-inch sensor and 200W charging
1662238768 xiaomi 13 ultra may have a camera with a 1 inch.jpeg
- Advertisement -

After the CEO of Xiaomi confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 ultra will be launched in the global smartphone market, the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station has again revealed details of the device.

According to the leaker, the smartphone should bring a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with a 1-inch main sensorand the device will also have Leica certification and enhancements.

The resolution of the main sensor will be 50 MP, while the ultrawide is 48 MP (128º) and the telephoto is 48 MP.

camera-with-a-1-inch.jpeg" width="660" height="326">

Image/Reproduction: Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Another novelty revealed by DCS is the fast charging capability of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. For the leaker, the speed can exceed 120W, as the Chinese manufacturer has been working to expand the number of smartphones with charging above 100W.

WhatsApp: get the New Year 2021 stickers to send to your contacts

- Advertisement -

Recently, Xiaomi approved the 210W fast charging technology, but rumors indicate that the company may end up using the 200W version on the 13 Ultra. That’s because this option “is more mature”.

According to internal tests, the new charging technology can make the smartphone battery recharge from zero to 100% in approximately 8 minutes.

For now, Xiaomi does not comment on the information leak, but everything indicates that the launch of the Xiaomi 13 family will take place in November.

Looking forward to the arrival of the Xiaomi 13 family? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Everything leaked! ASUS ROG Phone 6D has Dimensity 9000 Plus and specs confirmed

September 19 is still a long way off, but the public already knows basically...
Apple

WhatsApp tests new survey channel to collect user opinion

In addition to testing an option for the user to have more privacy when...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.