Xiaomi 13 Ultra may have a camera with a 1-inch sensor and 200W charging

The resolution of the main sensor will be 50 MP, while the ultrawide is 48 MP (128º) and the telephoto is 48 MP.

According to the leaker, the smartphone should bring a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with a 1-inch main and the device will also have Leica certification and enhancements.

After the CEO of Xiaomi confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 will be launched in the global smartphone market, the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station has again revealed details of the device.

camera-with-a-1-inch.jpeg" width="660" height="326">

Another novelty revealed by DCS is the fast capability of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. For the leaker, the speed can exceed 120W, as the Chinese manufacturer has been working to expand the number of smartphones with charging above 100W.

Recently, Xiaomi approved the 210W fast charging technology, but rumors indicate that the company may end up using the 200W version on the 13 Ultra. That’s because this option “is more mature”.

According to internal tests, the new charging technology can make the smartphone battery recharge from zero to 100% in approximately 8 minutes.

For now, Xiaomi does not comment on the information leak, but everything indicates that the launch of the Xiaomi 13 family will take place in November.

Looking forward to the arrival of the Xiaomi 13 family? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.