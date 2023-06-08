Xiaomi 13 Ultra launches in Hong Kong with exclusive bonuses and will arrive in Europe in June

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi 13 Ultra was launched in April this year in China and it is one of the best Android phones available in the market. Now he has finally landed in a new region: Hong Kong. The smartphone arrives at a special price in two colors: olive green and black.

The official price of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in Hong Kong is HK$8,999 or around R$5,650 in direct conversion. The photography accessory kit retails for HK$1,299 and contains two protective covers for the main cameras, magnetic connector with dedicated camera trigger button and a safety strap.

Pre-orders will start on June 8th, while public sales will start on June 13th. Those who pre-order the smartphone will get 100GB of free Google One storage for 6 months, 3 months of YouTube Premium and exclusive benefits at the Longteng Airport lounge.

Coming soon to Europe

Furthermore, Xiaomi has also made it official that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched in Europe on June 12 and will arrive in Taiwan the next day. Some of the European countries with confirmed sales for the device include Germany, France, Spain and Italy, but the price for these regions has not yet been revealed.

Technical specifications

6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and up to 120 Hz rate Display with hole and maximum brightness of 2600 nits

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform

Up to 16 GB of RAM

Up to 1 TB of internal storage

32 MP front camera (f/2.0)

Four main cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX989, OIS, f/1.9 to f/4.0) Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX858, 122º, f/1.8) Telephoto lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX858, OIS, f/1.8) “Super telephoto” lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX858, OIS, f/3.0)

5G connection, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7 and IP68

5,000 mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging

Android 13 running under the MIUI 14 interface

