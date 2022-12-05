Xiaomi 13 Ultra has first details revealed about the camera set

Despite having postponed the launch of the Xiaomi 13 line, the Chinese manufacturer does not intend to launch the Xiaomi 13 Ultra model together with the other variants. The information was confirmed by the Digital Chat Station.
According to the leaker, the most powerful model in the family will receive a separate event and should hit the market with Sony’s 1-inch flagship sensor🇧🇷 That is, most likely the brand will use the IMX989 of the past generation.
The main novelty of this year will be in the automatic focus (PDAF) and also in the new stabilization system.
In addition, DCS claims that the main camera should remain on the left side of the circular module, and there are chances that the brand will update the telephoto sensor and also adopt a ToF to improve the result of photos with a blurred background.
As much as the changes to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra are not as significant when compared to the 12S Ultra, the new model should be sold in the global market. That is, something that did not happen with its predecessor.
Therefore, Xiaomi does not need to change much in the new project, since it will remain unreleased for many markets. As for the other specs, we should expect a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120 Hz clock rate from the 13 Ultra.
In addition, the processor will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and it should work with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Complete the set, the 4,500 mAh battery and fast charging of up to 200W. Lastly, there is native Android 13 running underneath MIUI 14.
As the Chinese manufacturer remains silent, everything must still be considered as just another market rumor.
Looking forward to the launch of the Xiaomi 13 family? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.