Xiaomi 13 Ultra has first details revealed about the camera set

Despite having postponed the launch of the Xiaomi 13 line, the Chinese manufacturer does not intend to launch the Xiaomi 13 Ultra model together with the other variants. The information was confirmed by the Digital Chat Station.

According to the leaker, the most powerful model in the family will receive a separate event and should hit the market with Sony’s 1-inch flagship sensor🇧🇷 That is, most likely the brand will use the IMX989 of the past generation.

The main novelty of this year will be in the automatic focus (PDAF) and also in the new stabilization system.

In addition, DCS claims that the main camera should remain on the left side of the circular module, and there are chances that the brand will update the telephoto sensor and also adopt a ToF to improve the result of photos with a blurred background.