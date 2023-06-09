Xiaomi 13 Ultra far from the top cameraphones according to DxOMark

- Advertisement -

While waiting for Xiaomi 13 Ultra to arrive in Italy – there are just four days left – let’s focus on his photographic skills analyzing the results of the test conducted by DxOMark. The smartphone, announced in China in mid-April, is undoubtedly right in the sector co-engineered with Leica its strong point:

50MP main Sony IMX989, 1″, 1.6um pixels, f/1.9-4.0, AF, HyperOIS

main Sony IMX989, 1″, 1.6um pixels, f/1.9-4.0, AF, HyperOIS 50MP Sony IMX858 ultra wide angle, 1/2.51″, 12mm eq., f/1.8, AF, macro

Sony IMX858 ultra wide angle, 1/2.51″, 12mm eq., f/1.8, AF, macro 50MP Sony IMX858 telephoto, 1/2.51″, 75mm eq., f/1.8, OIS

Sony IMX858 telephoto, 1/2.51″, 75mm eq., f/1.8, OIS 50MP Sony IMX858 periscope, 1/2.51″, 120mm eq., f/3, 5x optical zoom, OIS

The smartphone is positioned at the 14th place, equal points with Pixel 7, Galaxy S23 Ultra and vivo X90 Pro+ and far from the top currently occupied by Huawei P60 Pro. The highest score (147) goes to the zoom thanks to the presence of four different cameras (all 50MP) and tuning by Leica. Another noteworthy aspect is the variable aperture f/1.9-4.0 of the main cam that automatically adjusts to different scene conditions. Too bad – says DxOMark – for the aperture f/1.9 fixed by default: to take advantage of that variable it is necessary to set it in the camera Settings menu. Variable aperture which is instead the default on Huawei’s P60 Pro.

Well the results in low light condition with excellent exposure and color rendition and natural detail. Less good instead the images of high contrast scenes, often faded and unnatural. The videos are recorded well – especially in the autofocus when compared to the Xiaomi 13 Pro – but when there are scene changes, exposure problems and artifacts in moving subjects are highlighted. Compared to 12S Ultra, video zoom improves, as does focus, but exposure difficulties remain. Frequent cases of ghosting and noise.

- Advertisement -

Overall, DxOMark has liked the picture qualitythe white balance in photos and videos, the wide dynamic range in shots and the precise autofocus in shooting, as well as the good exposure of faces even in low light conditions.

However, they didn’t like it shutter delay, oversaturated colors in indoor shots, frequent halo effects and white balance problems. Also don’t appreciate some imperfections in the bokeh effect and the artifacts that sometimes occur on moving subjects in videos.