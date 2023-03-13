5G News
Xiaomi 13 Ultra could arrive in May

Xiaomi 13 Ultra could arrive in May

Android

Published on

By Abraham
It could be May the month in which the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched. The well-known leaker SnoopyTech claims it. The device, of which several rumors have already emerged in recent weeks, will complete this year’s flagship range of the Chinese company, of which we saw the first exponents, the 13 and 13 Pro, just recently on the occasion of the Mobile World Congress of Barcelona.

It remains to be seen whether the source refers to the international market or the Chinese one, because the timing difference could be significant. Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have been official in China for over three months already; it is now a consolidated practice for the company to launch its devices well in advance at home (it is also true that the 13 Lite for example was only released internationally at the MWC, but it is a rebranded version of a Chinese model, Civi 2). All this to say that if the source refers to the international market, its release in China could really be around the corner, while in the other case we could be forced to wait until this summer.

This year Xiaomi has confirmed that there won’t be a mid-career “S” refresh for its flagships; it’s not yet clear if that’s an exception for this year or if it will be the new norm. That said, what has emerged so far on 13 Ultra suggests a very close relationship with the 12S released last summer. The presumed technical specifications are the following:

  • 6.9″ display, 120Hz
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips
  • 12MB of RAM
  • Cameras: 50 + 12 + 12 MP rear, 32 MP front
  • Battery: 5,500mAh

