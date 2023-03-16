Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Xiaomi Pad 6 certified by 3C: the launch is getting closer

- Advertisement -

The Ultra version that will complete Xiaomi’s 13 Series range, of which we have already tried both the “basic” version and the Pro version, will probably be announced next May and perhaps will also arrive on the international market. The latest rumors about this device have arrived in recent days, thanks to the leaker SnoopyTech, while today something more concrete and official arrives: a new certification.

THE 3C CERTIFICATION

Certifications from the relevant bodies, as is known, are one of the last steps that lead to the marketing of a product. The China Compulsory Certification (3C) has recently certified a device identified by the initials 2304FPN6DCthe same with which Xiaomi 13 Ultra in global version is present in the IMEI database.

The certification found in the 3C database

It is also mentioned in the document an MDY-14-EC charger that allows charging at 90W and which also supports charging in the following modes: 15W (5V/3A), 10.8W-15W (3.6-5V/3A) and 30.5W-90W (5V-20V/6.1-4.5A ).

A device with the abbreviation “23046RP50C” was also found in the 3C database, that of the next Xiaomi tablet, the Pad 6. In this case, the combined charger is the one 67 W identified by the abbreviation MDY-12-EF. This charger supports charging at 15W (5V/3A) and 31W-67W (5-20V/6.2-3.25A).

Compared to the previous generation models, the charging power of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra has been increased from 67W to 90W, that of the Xiaomi Pad 6 has increased from 33W to 67W.

XIAOMI 13 ULTRA AND XIAOMI PAD 6: WHAT WE KNOW

According to the rumors circulated up to today, Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be characterized by an important circular rear photographic compartment with three 50MP Sony IMX858 sensors (a telephoto, an ultra wide angle and a periscope), and a large 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, still 50MP. Among other features, a curved E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor.

Of Xiaomi Pad 6 we know that it should instead be equipped with an 11-inch display, with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz on the Pro version, and a resolution of 2,880 x 1,880 pixels. Support for the pen and external keyboard should not be missing, as well as 4 stereo speakers and NFC connectivity. As for the processors, however, the basic version should have a Snapdragon 870, while on the Pro there would be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.