Xiaomi 13 Ultra: a first photo reveals the amazing design of Xiaomi’s monster

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra could soon hit the market and today a first photo of the terminal is posted on the net. We can see a smartphone with an amazing design, with a prominent photo module as well as a shell in imitation leather.

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro should be presented for the European market during the MCW in Barcelona. Another smartphone, the Ultra model, would be planned for a little later. Today, a leak shows us what it could look like.

On Weibo, an anonymous user posted a photograph of what appears to be a Xiaomi 13 Ultra, or at least a prototype of the terminal. We can see a design taken from the 12 Ultra, but slightly revised with a “bump” to house the photo module. The latter is made up of four 50-megapixel sensors.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra agitates the small world of leakers

In the process, a leaker by the name of Kartikey Singh posted self-made renders. Keep in mind that this is an artist’s vision, but based on phone rumors and leaks. Singh refers to “90% reliability” for his creation.

: Here are the unofficial Renders of upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra in collaboration with @SPinfoJP!

We made special attention to every detail and thus the authenticity of this render is close to 90%! How do you feel about this design? pic.twitter.com/pQReHQQXlI — Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) February 17, 2023

We notice that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra of Singh and that of Weibo are very similar, but show small differences here and there. At the level of the “bump” – less pronounced on the renderings – or at the level of the photo sensor.

Contacted by us, Kartikey Singh says that Weibo’s Xiaomi 13 Ultra is a fake:

“The layout of the sensors is ok but the positions of the flash and the photo module are wrong. »

It remains to be seen who is in the right. The use of a fake or Photoshop on the stolen photo remains possible, however, it would be more consistent than to think that we simply have there one of the first designs. Changes may have been made since.

In any case, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will have to wait a little longer, since it is the 13 and 13 Pro models that should benefit from all the light at the end of the month.