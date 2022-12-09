Xiaomi 13 shows itself in the first renderings, here’s what changes from 13 Pro

- Advertisement -

We did not have time to publish the first renderings of Xiaomi 13 Pro that also those of the “younger brother” Xiaomi 13 emerged: also in this case the source is Steve “Onleaks” Hemmerstoffer, in collaboration with the CompareDial newspaper. As it is easy to imagine, the points in common with the Pro model they are multiple, especially when it comes to the design of the camera module, but there are some key differences that are worth highlighting.

Meanwhile, the display is flat, not curved at the sides; and then one of the three rear cameras, the one at the top left, is visibly smaller than the others, while on 13 Pro they are all the same. Thanks mainly to the modification of the display, combined with the implementation of flat aluminum side edges, the smartphone gets a look much more similar to that of the most recent iPhones.

We don’t have many technical details but the source anticipates that the display will be 6.2 “, and that the dimensions will be 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm; the module will protrude by another 2 mm round, for a total of 10.3 mm. Combining these last details with the previous rumors, we can summarize the identikit of the device as follows (but it is still very incomplete):

Display: 6.2 “, AMOLED, 120 Hz, FHD +, flat edges, center hole for the front camera

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Triple rear camera

4,820 mAh battery

