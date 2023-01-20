Xiaomi 13 series, launch postponed to a later date

- Advertisement -

There were only a few hours left before the presentation of Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro (and also a couple of accessories), the top of the range with which the company will face in China (first) and in the West (then) in the coming months. The expectations towards the two are high, and for this reason the rumors had not stopped even a few hours after the event.

Not just rumorsbecause to increase the hype, the expectation, had provided by Xiaomi itself with a post on Weibo in which he had anticipated the peculiarity of the telephoto lens that will find space on Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, a breath away from the event, Xiaomi has announced that everything is postponedthe Xiaomi 13 will not be presented on December 1 as the Beijing-based company itself had communicated: everything has been moved to a later date.

The concise post on Weibo (translated by Google from Chinese) with which Xiaomi communicated the postponement of the event

- Advertisement -

“We are sorry to inform you that the launch of the Mi 13 series is postponed. We will inform you soon about the new date when we have certainties. Thanks for your understanding and support. The Xiaomi group”. So no details on reasons which led to an unusual decision, we hope to have details on what happened soon and on the new presentation date.

THE FLOATING FOCUS ‘TELE’ OF SLRs

Before the postponement it had come out through an official video (link in SOURCE) a possible “first” for the smartphone sector borrowed from reflex cameras. The 75 mm equivalent focal length zoom camera will be composed of two groups of lenses, one fixed and the other mobile: approaching and moving away from the first, it will create the so-called floating focus derived from the SRL, the reflex.

On the left the configuration for the overviews, on the right for the macros

- Advertisement -

In this way the telephoto lens of Xiaomi 13 Pro will be able to focus on distant subjects, i.e. to do what is expected of a zoom lens, but also, at the same time, to make macros on objects about 10 cm from the lens:

for overviews the two groups of lenses (of 3 elements each, it seems) approach each other to focus at infinity

the two groups of lenses (of 3 elements each, it seems) approach each other to focus at infinity for macrosgroups move further apart to increase the distance between them and focus on subjects that are very close.

STEP CAMERAS OBVIOUS

And then there are the rumors, unstoppable. Insiders Duan Rui and Abhishek Yadav shared Photo and video of one of the Xiaomi 13 Pro that could arrive in Europe. The company seems that in China it will allow you to choose whether to have it with a back surface in leather or in a material that is the most popular with us, such as glass. And the back in very light green is the subject of hands-on photos and videos, which give a good perception of the overall dimensions of the camera unit and bring out the obvious “bump” with the surface.

- Advertisement -

Both surfaces, front and back, should be curves at the edges. In short, a further confirmation of what had been seen from the previous rumors.

XIAOMI 13 PRO – WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

display : 6.73-inch curved AMOLED Samsung E6, QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1920Hz dimming, 1,900 nits max brightness

: 6.73-inch curved AMOLED Samsung E6, QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1920Hz dimming, 1,900 nits max brightness chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memories : (at least) 8GB RAM + 5GB “virtual”

: (at least) 8GB RAM + 5GB “virtual” cameras : Main rear: 50MP with 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, 23mm focal length ultra wide rear: 50 MP with Samsung JN1 sensor rear telephoto: 50 MP with JN1 sensor, 75 mm focal length (3.2x zoom), SLR-derived floating focus lens for macro approx. 10 cm from subject

: certification IP68

operating system : MIUI 14 based on Android 13

: MIUI 14 based on Android 13 battery : 4,820mAh

: 4,820mAh recharge : rapid wired at 120 watts, wireless at 50 watts, reverse at 10 watts

: rapid wired at 120 watts, wireless at 50 watts, reverse at 10 watts dimensions and weight: 8.38mm thick (8.7 leather back), 229 grams (210 leather back)