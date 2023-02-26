5G News
Xiaomi 13 Series arrives in Europe: follow the event in live streaming from 16:00

Xiaomi 13 Series arrives in Europe: follow the event in live streaming from 16:00

Android

Published on

By Abraham
xiaomi 13 series arrives in europe: follow the event in
xiaomi 13 series arrives in europe: follow the event in
After the launch on the Chinese market last December, Xiaomi has chosen the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to announce the international launch of its new Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, both equipped with a photographic compartment made in collaboration with Leica and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen. 2 processor.

It will probably join these models too a Lite version of which we already know a lot thanks to the substantial indiscretions. For the Ultra version we will probably have to wait longer. Not to exclude the launch of some new accessories.

Xiaomi’s event will be held Sunday, February 26, from 4.00 pm and will be streamed live. On HDblog.it we will follow him and we will comment it with Antonio Monaco and Davide Fasola. Following there will be a link with our correspondents who will follow the event directly in Barcelona. At the end of the event, as usual, there will be in-depth articles on everything that will be announced and… some surprises.

