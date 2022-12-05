Xiaomi 13 Pro with 1-inch sensor of 12S Ultra, confirmations arrive | Specifications

- Advertisement -

The days go by and the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is approaching, so is that of the Confirmed: the Xiaomi 13 will arrive together with a new, striking and cheap smartwatch which should be among the first smartphones to have it to guarantee customers top performance. Consequently, the number of indiscretions that try to reconstruct the technical picture is also growing. Last week Digital Chat Station was exposed, telling different details of Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro, now Yogesh Brar takes the word.

Which traces a identikit quite complete of the top model, Xiaomi 13 Pro. Brar’s Chinese “colleague” had been more effective on the display, who spoke of the refresh rate at 120 Hz and the curved structure, but it is understandable that these times at least 120 Hz are given for obvious on a product that will touch the 1,000 euros – passing them in some memory configurations

The forecasts of the two, however, are at times overlapping and complementary, and on Xiaomi 13 Pro in the last 7 days a lot of “stuff” has emerged. The presence of the 1-inch sensor seen on Xiaomi 12S Ultra and the presence of the auxiliary chips to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon for charging and consumption management (the Surge P2) and for processing photos and videos (the Surge C2), both designed by Xiaomi.

Consequently, excellent results are expected from a battery that with its 4,800 mAh is certainly not huge but if managed by a special element such as the Surge P2 it can guarantee important values ​​in terms of autonomy. In short, the meat in the fire in a portrait that begins to take on rather clear and credible contours is not lacking, all that remains is to remain at the door waiting for further indiscretions or, perhaps, for official indications from the company.

In the opening image the Xiaomi 12S Ultra XL camera group.

XIAOMI 13 PRO – EXPECTED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

screen : 6.7 inch Samsung E6 OLED LTPO, 2K resolution

: 6.7 inch Samsung E6 OLED LTPO, 2K resolution chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ISP Xiaomi Surge C2, proprietary chip dedicated to processing “raw” camera data Xiaomi Surge P2, chip dedicated to charging and consumption management

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memories : 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage

: 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage cameras with Leica “tuning”: main rear: 50 MP, 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor (same as Xiaomi 12S Ultra, here our photo / video test) ultra wide rear: 50 MP rear telephoto: 50 MP, unspecified optical zoom, but we expect between 2x and 5x front: 32 MP

with Leica “tuning”: battery : 4,800 mAh, fast charging at 120 watts

: 4,800 mAh, fast charging at 120 watts interface: MIUI 14 based on Android 13.