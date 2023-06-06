Xiaomi 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Xiaomi’s top phone stands up to Apple? | Comparative

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi 13 Pro tries to deliver a complete and very powerful set to the brand’s user. In turn, the iPhone 14 Pro prioritizes combining its powerful set with a very compact body. In this duel between top-of-the-line smartphones from Xiaomi and Apple, can the Chinese face the American on an equal footing? We’re going to find out the answer now, here at TechSmart.

design and connectivity

Xiaomi 13 Pro

To open the Comparison, we have an updated design on the 13 Pro, with a giant camera block to highlight the lenses, against the conventional module on the 14 Pro with the three sensors forming a triangle. Despite this, the iPhone stands out for its more compact and lighter body than the rival. The manufacturers bet on a premium construction on the duo. They have a body made of metal, with an alternative rear, either by the ceramic applied to the Xiaomi cell phone, or the glass used by Apple. In any case, both provide IP68 certification, to guarantee resistance to dust and water.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The Chinese inserted a notch in the form of a hole in the screen of its flagship and placed the fingerprint reader incorporated into the display. On the other hand, the Cupertino giant brought the Dynamic Island as a novelty, a pill notch that integrates into the software for new resource possibilities. On the other hand, it still does not offer a physical biometric solution. The best dumb cell phones you can buy in 2022 Don't expect to find any microSD slot for storage expansion in them. As for connectivity, the two do not disappoint and provide state-of-the-art Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC, for approximation payments. More modern design on one side; more compact and lighter body of the other. We start with one point each.

best construction Both Better protection against scratches iPhone 14 Pro more modern look Xiaomi 13 Pro Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None Best notch solution Xiaomi 13 Pro Best biometrics solution Xiaomi 13 Pro Best endurance certification? Both Which is more compact and lightweight? iPhone 14 Pro Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Both OnePlus 7 and 7T receive OxygenOS 11 with Android 11: all the news and how to download it more advanced bluetooth Both

Multimedia and resources

Screen





The devices offer an LTPO-type OLED screen, which helps to automatically vary the refresh rate of up to 120 Hz present in them. HDR10 and Dolby Vision technologies also appear in both, to improve the playback quality of streams. Xiaomi has a much larger display size, in addition to taking the best in frontal use and Quad HD resolution. But it lags behind the iPhone in terms of brightness and color calibration. In any case, both arrive with protection against scratches, either by the Gorilla Glass of the 13 Pro, or by the Ceramic Shield of the “Apple” model. The Chinese scores for the larger panel with more definition; and the 14 Pro scores for its brightness level and better color calibration.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness iPhone 14 Pro more colors iPhone 14 Pro Best screen resolution Xiaomi 13 Pro bigger screen Xiaomi 13 Pro Better screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 13 Pro High Hz screen? Both Best scratch protection? Both Overall screen quality iPhone 14 Pro

Sound





As it could not be otherwise in these tops of the line, both one and the other have a stereo audio system. However, Xiaomi had the differential of placing three speakers in its set, which makes the experience even more immersive. The Chinese also had a considerable leap in sound power in this generation, which makes its maximum volume higher than that of the iPhone. In any case, you’ll have a great balance between bass, mids and highs, regardless of your choice. Remember that companies no longer send a headset in the box or leave a physical P2 connector for you to plug in any standard accessory. This time the point goes to Xiaomi.

Sound is stereo? None Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Both sound power Xiaomi 13 Pro Do headphones come in the box? None

System





The 13 Pro brings Android 13 natively and is guaranteed three software updates. It is much less than the several years of support offered by Apple to its iPhone, which already comes with iOS 16 from the factory. These systems are agile and fluid, both due to the optimization of each interface and the high refresh rate of these cell phones’ panels. 5G technology is present in both as well, to ensure always fast mobile network. In terms of features, Xiaomi has the various features already known from MIUI, such as the Notification Center, in addition to the various customization options. The 14 Pro stands out for its Always-on Display and the features around the Dynamic Island, such as microphone or camera use alerts, pop-up window for the dialer or music player, among other possibilities. Both provide good functionality. So, the longevity of the iPhone gives the point to it.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? iPhone 14 Pro Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

The Xiaomi is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, against the A16 Bionic present in the iPhone. In the dispute for the fastest performance, the 14 Pro still has the upper hand in our tests, by about five seconds of advantage. This shows how much the combination of hardware and software from “Apple” makes a difference when we talk about performance. The two even out in the benchmarks. The 13 Pro manages to beat Apple’s rival in AnTuTu, but lags behind in the Geekbench indexes. Finally, games won’t be a problem on them, as all titles run at maximum quality on these devices. It’s one more point for the iPhone.

Who does better on the opening test? iPhone 14 Pro Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Both What is the most up to date processor? Xiaomi 13 Pro Which has better RAM/CPU balance? iPhone 14 Pro Which has more storage? iPhone 14 Pro

Battery

The Xiaomi is equipped with a 4,820 mAh battery, larger than the 3,200 mAh of the 14 Pro, which uses its software to extend its duration. But the Chinese don’t seem to mind. The 13 Pro surpassed 26 hours of autonomy in our standardized tests and was almost 6 hours above the competition. And when we start charging, the Xiaomi model remains in front. It uses a 120 W adapter that makes it possible to reach 100% in less than half an hour. Quite different from the iPhone, which needs more than an hour and a half to complete the whole process. This is an easy point for the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Which has more battery? Xiaomi 13 Pro Which recharges faster? Xiaomi 13 Pro Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Xiaomi 13 Pro Does it have wireless charging? Both

Camera

On both sides, we find a triple set of rear cameras. The main 50 MP of the 13 Pro may have its powerful one-inch sensor, but the photos taken by it are not impressive. The iPhone ends up winning here with a more accurate contrast and colors closer to reality, not to mention the night mode that suffers less from noise. Their ultrawide delivers quality close to the main one, with more vivid images on the 14 Pro. It also stands out for bringing autofocus on the wide lens, to take advantage of macros. This function in Chinese is for the telephoto lens. In any case, the records come out better than if it were a dedicated camera. And speaking of telephoto, these devices reach a three times optical zoom, to maintain quality even from afar. But even so, the “Apple” achieves a superior dynamic range in this option. Therefore, the iPhone scores again.

Best rear camera set Both Best photos of the day iPhone 14 Pro best night photos iPhone 14 Pro most versatile set Both best ultrawide iPhone 14 Pro best telephoto lens iPhone 14 Pro best macro Both (via telephoto or ultrawide) best depth iPhone 14 Pro

Photos taken with the Xiaomi 13 Pro

The duo’s camcorder supports recording in 4K at 60 fps, but only the Chinese model records in 8K at 24 fps. Not that this resolution makes a difference. At the very least, they have optical stabilization, snappy focus, and clean audio capture. What’s going to tip the 14 Pro down here is its list of video features. We’re talking about Smart HDR, to expand the dynamic range; the Action Mode, which deals better with shakes; and Cinematic Mode, to blur the background in real time. In other words, the iPhone scores again.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 24 fps? Xiaomi 13 Pro Does it record in 4K at 60 fps? Both Best audio capture None best video quality iPhone 14 Pro Best features for recordings iPhone 14 Pro

Photos taken with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Selfies have always been a strong point of iPhones, and the 14 Pro is no different. It hits more contrast and dynamic range than the Xiaomi, in addition to giving a well-enhanced skin tone. Unlike the 13 Pro, which makes images smooth and kills the details of captures. The “Apple” still gets the upper hand in its near-perfect portrait mode and front-facing 4K footage at 60 fps. The iPhone scores again.

Best front camera set iPhone 14 Pro Front camera records in 4K at 60 fps? iPhone 14 Pro best selfie iPhone 14 Pro

Price

Of the duo, only the iPhone 14 Pro was officially launched in Europe, for a suggested price starting at R$9,500. In the current market, it can be found for BRL 7,000, but it is still more expensive than directly importing the Xiaomi 13 Pro or buying it through importers in the country. Therefore, the Chinese gets the final point of the confrontation.

Which had the best launch price? iPhone 14 Pro Which has the lowest current cost? Xiaomi 13 Pro

Conclusion

The clash between these tops of the line had a very close score. The Xiaomi 13 Pro stood up to Apple and presented its benefits. It offers the most modern design, the largest display with better resolution, the most powerful stereo sound and the longest battery life and shortest recharge time. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro delivers a more compact and lighter body, a screen with better brightness and color calibration, software with greater longevity and superior multitasking performance. But the big highlight of it is in the cameras, better in rear photos, video features and selfies. However, keep in mind that the option for the “Apple” model is more expensive for your pocket.

RESULT Xiaomi 13 Pro: 5 POINTS more modern design

Larger screen with higher resolution

More powerful stereo sound

Longer battery life and shorter charging time

Lowest price in the Europeian market Apple iPhone 14 Pro: 7 POINTS More compact and lightweight design

Brighter screen and better color calibration

Longer lasting system

Fast multitasking performance

Rear cameras with better contrast and colors

Videos with better stabilization and background blur

Selfies with higher level of detail and superior skin tone

What do you think of these tops of the line? Which side do you prefer? Speak freely in the space below.