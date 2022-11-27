Xiaomi 13 Pro passes through Geekbench with SD 8 Gen 2, 12GB RAM and more

Update (11/27/22) – JB

The Xiaomi 13 Pro was found in the Geekbench database and its performance caught the eye. With numbering 2210132C, the smartphone uses the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor🇧🇷 In addition, the benchmark platform also confirmed that this model has 12 GB of RAM and already runs Android 13 natively. As a result, the device scored 1504 points in the single-core test and 5342 points in the multi-core test. In general terms, the Pro model scored identically to what was achieved by the standard Xiaomi 13, since both use the same chipset and RAM configuration.

- Advertisement - Now, talking a little more about the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the model should be announced with a 6.7-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED screen that has 2K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The rear set of cameras will consist of a 50 MP main sensor (Sony IMX989), 50 MP wide angle and a further 50 MP telephoto. Selfies should be guaranteed by the 32 MP lens. Finally, we should expect a 4,800 mAh battery and 120W charging. If the rumors are correct, the launch of the Xiaomi 13 family should happen in December.

Update (07/11/22) – JB

Xiaomi 13 Pro: leaked rendering confirms design and new camera module

With the official launch getting closer, the Xiaomi 13 Pro now appears in renderings that seek to confirm the final design of the smartphone. The material was shared by the well-known and trusted OnLeaks. The main highlight of these images is at the rear, since the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the entire family of this year must receive a new camera module🇧🇷 In it, we have three sensors and the LED flash, and there is a sensitive line that divides the cameras, which will certainly be certified by Leica. - Advertisement - The front has a display with curved edges on the sides and a small centralized hole for the selfie camera. Another detail worth mentioning is the slightly thinner “chin” than the previous model. See below:

The images also show that the power and volume buttons are on the right side, while the fingerprint reader is integrated into the AMOLED display. - Advertisement - As for the specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, we should expect Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 6.7-inch E6 panel. This display should have 2K resolution and a rate of 120 Hz, while the hole houses the 32 MP camera. The rear set of photos should consist of a 50 MP main lens (1-inch Sony sensor), a 50 MP ultrawide lens and a 50 MP telephoto lens. Finally, there is a 4,800 mAh battery, 120W wired charging and native Android 13. So far, the price remains uncertain.

Update (11/01/2022) – EB

Xiaomi 13 Pro may have 1-inch Sony sensor, LTPO screen and leather-designed versions

The Xiaomi 13 has already had a leaked image and received a certification confirming its existence. Today a Weibo tipster gave us more information about the versions of the device that should be available. Starting with the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the leaker Digital Chat Station says that it will be available in black and white with a glass finish and green and pink with a smooth synthetic leather finish.

The GizChina portal also says that it is possible that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is an even more premium version with a ceramic rear created from 24 complex processes as we have already seen in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. The screen should be AMOLED QHD LTPO with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, and the Xiaomi 13 should have a 6.26″ completely flat display, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro should have a 6.6″ 2K E6 curved screen produced by Samsung. .7 inches., as reported by PhoneArena.

Information about these displays was reinforced today by leaker Yogesh Brar, who also claims that the Xiaomi 13 Pro must have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, options with 128, 256 and 512 GB of storage. The technical sheet should also contain a 4,800mAh battery with 120W charging, Surge C2 and P2 chip to improve photos and enable the use of ultra-fast charging.

Xiaomi 13 Pro – 6.7″ E6 2K LTPO

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

– 8/12GB RAM

– 128/256/512GB storage

– Rear Cam: 50MP (1″ IMX989) + 50MP (UW) + 50MP (Tele)

– Front Cam: 32MP

– Android 13, MIUI 14*

– 4,800mAh battery, 120W fast charging

– Surge C2, P2 chip

– Leica color science — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 31, 2022

It is also said that the front camera of this model should have 32 megapixels, while the rear set should consist of a Sony IMX989 main sensor of 50 MP of one inch, secondary ultra wide of 50 MP and a telephoto also of 50 MP. The Sony IMX989 was developed through a partnership between Xiaomi and Sony, who invested a total of $15 million to create it.

Update (10/18/2022) – MR Xiaomi 13 receives new certification after leaked photo reveals final design

Recently, Xiaomi launched the 12S line in China. However, the Chinese manufacturer is already preparing the launch of its new generation of flagships. According to rumors, the Xiaomi 13 will be announced in November or December of that year, but its global launch will be for 2023. A new certification reinforced that the cell phone will be announced in the coming weeks.

The standard variant of the Xiaomi 13 should be the first member of the Chinese manufacturer’s flagship lineup. 3C certification revealed that the device has a model code 2211133C and should hit the market in November, along with the Xiaomi 13 Pro. According to the listing, the Xiaomi 13 will come with support for 67W fast charging. Considering that it is the same value as the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12, the Chinese manufacturer did not bring news in the standard variant.

Recently, an alleged cell phone image was leaked, revealing the design of its new camera module. It should come with a triple camera on the back and support autofocus. In the specifications, the Xiaomi 13 should have a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + or 1.5K resolution, in addition to a 120 Hz refresh rate. In cameras, a 50-megapixel main sensor is expected. Because the cell phone has a compact format, its battery unit must be between 4,500 mAh to 4,700 mAh. As for the operating system, it should come standard with Android 13 under the MIUI 13 interface, but some are betting on MIUI 14.

Original text – 10/13/2022

Xiaomi 13: leaked photo shows possible final design of the smartphone

Apparently, the official launch of the Xiaomi 13 line is getting closer, since today we had the leak of the first real image of the smartphone. According to the author of the photo, the device is already being tested by some users in China. It is interesting to note that when it comes to updating design, Xiaomi is not very creative. That’s because the supposed Xiaomi 13 in the photo maintains a significant part of the look of its predecessor and you should only have your camera module again in the rear. See below that the set of cameras got bigger and gained even more prominence, and the division of the sensors must be done by a small line. Rumors indicate that the main camera has 200 MP.