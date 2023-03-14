Xiaomi 13 Pro has battery life tested by DxOMark and is far from the Galaxy S23 Ultra

O DxOMark released this Tuesday (14) the results of the test carried out with the Xiaomi 13 Pro in the question battery. According to what the site published, the device scored 126 points in the evaluation, which gave it the 40th place, being far from the best cell phones at that point, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which occupies the 6th position in the ranking.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Battery – Pros

In general, the review highlighted the low battery consumption of the cell phone when watching streaming videos or playing games. Likewise, the efficiency of the recharge received praise and the autonomy with 5-minute charges was also a positive highlight due to recovering a good autonomy time. Still on charging, DxOMark highlighted the time it took to recharge as a positive point: 31 minutes. In addition, the wireless recharge time of 1h and 53 min was also considered a pro, according to the site’s evaluation.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Battery – Cons

Regarding the negative points, the highlight is the low autonomy when listening to music through the category’s streaming services. In addition, the residual consumption of support for wireless charging was considered high when the cell phone has a 100% battery and is still positioned on the accessory. Another contra cited by DxOMark was related to the autonomy of the smartphone when it is inactive and with the screen off. According to the results, consumption was 4% per night on average.

In general, the mobile managed 82h of autonomy with light use. With moderate use, it has stayed out of the socket for 60h and in the case of heavy use, the item held up 39h. It is worth remembering that he has 4,820 mAh of battery, with support for fast charging of 120W, which is one of its great advantages. Also check out the analysis made on the device’s cameras, as well as the screen and audio.