Xiaomi 13 (Pro) first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: the words of the CEO

Now that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has been officially announced, the race has begun among the manufacturers to be the first brand to offer a smartphone on the market based on Qualcomm’s new platform. Perhaps this primacy will not interest consumers that much, but for companies it is still an important aspect in an increasingly tight competition where by now it is the small details that make the difference, especially considering the difficult crisis that is affecting the sector.

So who will be the heir of Moto Edge X30, the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on board?

Xiaomi wants to make up for the overtaking suffered by Motorola a few meters from the finish line – Edge X30 came out just before Xiaomi 12 – and relaunches:

Xiaomi’s new flagship is the first to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform,

However, there is no mention of what the Xiaomi flagship based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be in practice. Qualcomm has published a list of partners who have already confirmed the adoption of the new mobile platform, and among these there is obviously also Xiaomi: let’s assume that it could be Xiaomi 13 and its Pro variant.

The first is expected with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, 4,820mAh battery and triple rear camera, the second should have a Samsung OLED LTPO panel of 6.65 inches battery from 4,800 mAh and three cameras co-developed with Leica from 50.3MP (main, with 1″ Sony IMX989 sensor) + 50MP (ultra wide angle) + 50MP.

Xiaomi is expected to announce the 13 series by the end of December.