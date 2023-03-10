Xiaomi 13 Pro far from the top camera phones | DxOMark

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi 13 Pro is positioned at 16th place in the ranking of the best cameraphones compiled by . The smartphone announced in China in December and arrived on the European market last month at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona gets 136 pointsthe same as the vivo X90 Pro and another Xiaomi, the 12S Ultra.

Overall, smartphone cameras offer one good exposure in shots and videos, a wide dynamic range even in low light conditions, a good white balance, faithfully reproduced colors and a zoom that does its duty well, especially at medium and close distances. However, they are not convincing some instabilities in the exposurethe delay of the image acquisition in certain contexts and the autofocus, not always accurate.

THE CAMERAS OF XIAOMI 13 PRO

Leica Vario-Summicron 1:1.9-2.2/14-75 ASPH

main, 1.0″ Sony IMX989 sensor, 1.6μm pixel, 3.2μm 4-in-1 super pixel, f/1.9, HyperOIS, 8P lens

main, 1.0″ Sony IMX989 sensor, 1.6μm pixel, 3.2μm 4-in-1 super pixel, f/1.9, HyperOIS, 8P lens 50MP 75mm floating telephoto, f/2.0, OIS, Focal Shift Technology, 10cm macro, 3P+3P lens

75mm floating telephoto, f/2.0, OIS, Focal Shift Technology, 10cm macro, 3P+3P lens 50MP ultra wide angle, FOV 115°, 14mm eq., f/2.2, AF, macro 5cm

ultra wide angle, FOV 115°, 14mm eq., f/2.2, AF, macro 5cm Xiaomi ProFocus, night mode on all three cameras, portrait night mode, 70x digital zoom, HDR

Dolby Vision HDR video up to 4K 60fps, 8K 24fps

- Advertisement - Xiaomi 13 Pro 74.6 x 162.9 x 8.38 mm

6.73 inches – 3200x1440px Xiaomi 12S Ultra 74.97 x 163.17 x 9.06 mm

6.73 inches – 3200x1440px Honor Magic 5 Pro 76.7 x 162.9 x 8.77 mm

6.81 inches – 2848×1312 px

THE ANALYSIS

A good result for Xiaomi 13 Pro, but not enough to worry the first in the ranking which at the moment, we recall, is led by Honor Magic 5 Pro. Good exposure, color, capture of details in photos and videos and wide dynamic range even with low light, as well as telephoto at close and medium distances. The smartphone reports some problems in exposure and HDR, with a halo effect around the subjects.

Xiaomi 13 Pro shares with 12S Ultra not only the ranking position on DxOMark but also the 1″ Sony IMX989 sensor, differentiating between ultra wide angle and tele (12S Ultra: ultra wide angle Sony IMX586 f/2.2 + 48MP periscopic telephoto Sony IMS586 f/4.1, 120mm). The focal length in Xiaomi 13 Pro is shorter but, according to DxOMark, it returns slightly better shots in low light conditions. Another difference between the two smartphones is the mobile platform, Snapdragon 8 gen2 on 13 pro, Snapdragon 8+ gen1 on 12S Ultra.

In comparison with the first in the class, however, Xiaomi 13 Pro highlights difficulty in exposure unnatural contrasts in backlit conditions and, in general, less stability of exposure and focus in videos. Xiaomi 13 Pro is available online from eBay at 906 euros. To see the other 18 offers click here. (updated March 09, 2023, 19:20)