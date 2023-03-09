5G News
Xiaomi 13 Pro does not excite in DxOMark camera test and gets average score

Xiaomi 13 Pro does not excite in DxOMark camera test and gets average score

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xiaomi 13 Pro does not excite in DxOMark camera test and gets average score
1678378119 xiaomi 13 pro does not excite in dxomark camera test.jpeg
the website team DxOMark, known globally for evaluating cell phones, released this Thursday (9) the results of camera tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro. The device of the Chinese brand did not excite and obtained an average score.

O Xiaomi 13 Pro got the final score of 136 and got the 16th position in the global ranking of DxOMark and 15th on the list called ultra-premium. The device has been superseded by gadgets like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultrafor example.


The Xiaomi 13 Pro’s camera array was praised for having good exposure and detail in photos and videos, a wide dynamic range in photos even in very low light, and a good neutral white balance in bright light, with generally pleasing colors.

In turn, the site’s team criticized some instabilities of exposure and compression of tone in high-contrast scenes, the frequent delays between pressing the shutter button and capturing the image and some failures of autofocus.


On video, the Xiaomi 13 Pro registered 129 points and received praise for the stabilization and the Autofocus was well-criticized. It is worth mentioning that the device’s main sensor is 50 MP and the lens has the f/1.9 aperture equivalent to 23mm.

There’s also a 50MP ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture equivalent to 14mm and another 50MP telephoto lens. O Xiaomi 13 Pro was launched in the global market at the end of February after initially arriving in China a few months ago.

And you, what do you think about the results? Tell us in the comments down below!

