Xiaomi 13 Pro does not excite in DxOMark camera test and gets average score

the website team DxOMark, known globally for evaluating cell phones, released this Thursday (9) the results of camera tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro. The device of the Chinese brand did not excite and obtained an average score. O Xiaomi 13 Pro got the final score of 136 and got the 16th position in the global ranking of DxOMark and 15th on the list called ultra-premium. The device has been superseded by gadgets like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultrafor example.





The Xiaomi 13 Pro’s camera array was praised for having good exposure and detail in photos and videos, a wide dynamic range in photos even in very low light, and a good neutral white balance in bright light, with generally pleasing colors. - Advertisement - In turn, the site’s team criticized some instabilities of exposure and compression of tone in high-contrast scenes, the frequent delays between pressing the shutter button and capturing the image and some failures of autofocus.



