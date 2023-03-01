5G News
Xiaomi 13 phones debut globally with Leica-branded cameras

Xiaomi 13 phones debut globally with Leica-branded cameras

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
2023 02 26 image 8.jpg
2023 02 26 image 8.jpg
Something to look forward to: At Mobile World Congress, Xiaomi announced that it would soon bring its newest flagship phones to more markets, starting with Europe next month. The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro were initially launched in China late last year and come with all the high-end specs one can think of, including a camera system co-developed with Leica.

Both models feature 120Hz AMOLED displays, with the vanilla Xiaomi 13 settling for a flat 6.4-inch screen with a Full HD+ resolution and 1,900 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Pro version gets a curved 6.7-inch LTPO panel with a 1,440p native resolution. The handsets also boast support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

As you might expect, Xiaomi’s flagships come equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with fast LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

However, the real highlight of these phones is the upgraded camera system with Leica-branded lenses. The Xiaomi 13 features a 1/1.49-inch 50-megapixel main camera with HyperOIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto shooter aided by OIS.

The Pro model comes with a triple 50-megapixel setup on the back, including a massive 1-inch-type IMX989 sensor for the primary cam, a telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and an ultrawide with autofocus support. There’s also a 32-megapixel camera at the front.

The Xiaomi 13 is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, while the Pro gets a larger 4,820mAh cell that can fill up in just 19 minutes with the included 120W charger. Both handsets also support 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi’s flagships come with its MIUI 14 skin based on Android 13 out of the box, with the company promising three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. Other notable features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, IP68 dust and water resistance, and an IR blaster.

The Xiaomi 13 starts at €999 for its base 8/256GB trim, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage costs €1,299. Both phones will become available throughout Europe on March 8.

