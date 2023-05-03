Xiaomi 13 Lite: Redmi Note 12 Pro “gourmetized” with two front cameras? | Hands-on video

The Xiaomi 13 Lite was presented alongside its more powerful brothers during the already distant MWC 2023. In general terms, this device is just the Xiaomi Civi 2 renamed for the global market, and its biggest highlight is the presence of two cameras front. In addition, it was presented with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, has a 32 MP front camera and a 50 MP rear camera, in addition to a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W charging. But is he worth it? That’s what we’re going to try to answer in this quick hands-on. - Advertisement - Scroll down the page and find out more!

design and accessories

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is an elegant and well-built smartphone. In China, it’s known as the Civi 2 and features a centralized pill notch to give it that dynamic iPhone island feel. This alternative to the Raspberry Pi has HDMI 2.1 and Android The camera module is slightly skipped and, to differentiate itself from other Redmi intermediaries, the Xiaomi 13 Lite adopts a more exclusive language. That’s because there is a large circle that accommodates two sensors and a third one is there alone next to the LED flash. The weight is approximately 170 grams and the thickness of 7 millimeters makes using the Xiaomi 13 Lite much more relaxed. - Advertisement - This smartphone has a digital reader integrated into the display and here it is well calibrated and works satisfactorily. That is, without much headache for the device to unlock, and you can also check your heartbeat by touching it. At the top we have the Dolby Atmos brand for quality sound and at the bottom there is a USB-C port with speaker and SIM card slot. To form the stereo sound, the Xiaomi 13 Lite uses the call speaker as a secondary channel. It is a solution that is very used in the industry and that guarantees a satisfactory quality, but unfortunately here the sound of the superior speaker loses to the one found in the Redmi Note 12 Pro. It is a curious situation and one that no one expects for a device that costs more. - Advertisement - Last but not least, the Xiaomi 13 Lite is sold with a charger in the box, cables and manuals, as well as a SIM chip key.

Screen and Hardware

On the Xiaomi 13 Lite we have a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen that has FHD Plus resolution and supports 120 Hz refresh rate. This panel stands out from any other Redmi Note for having a much more balanced white balance, while the maximum brightness can reach 1,000 nits. For those who like to watch Netflix on their smartphone, on the Xiaomi 13 Lite you have access to HDR and Dolby Vision. Moving to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, it manages to ensure good performance and good navigation between all applications. One of the secrets of the iPhone 15 has been revealed: this will be its USB Type-C port For those who play a lot, it should be noted that the chipset behaved well and delivered temperatures as expected. That is, playing with the Xiaomi 13 Lite will not be a problem. As for autonomy, this smartphone manages to do well and its 4,500 mAh battery manages to reach the end of the day. Of course I say this when using moderately. And, if the use is more intense, fast charging of 67 Watts is available so that the user spends less time tied to an outlet. The device still has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, in addition to NFC for approximation payments.

Xiaomi 13 Lite

6.55″ AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz

Display with maximum brightness of 1000 nits, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Platform

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

Cameras:

Rear: 50MP main lens with 1/1.56″ Sony IMX766 sensor 8 MP ultrawide lens with 1/4″ Sony IMX355 sensor 2 MP macro lens with 1/5″ sensor

Front: Main lens with 32 MP sensor Depth lens with 8 MP sensor

Connectivity 5G Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, NFC and GPS

Audio with Dolby Atmos

4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 12 with MIUI 14

Dimensions: 159.2mm x 72.7mm x 7.23mm

Weight: 171 grams

Software

In the field of software, we don’t have good news. Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 13 Lite in the European market with the already outdated Android 12 running under MIUI 14. This handset will have at least three major Android updates. With that, he should receive Android 13 – which is the most current version – and die on Android 15. Therefore, being sold with Android 13 would be the least expected and Xiaomi has not done its homework for this device to arrive on Android 16. As for the MIUI 14 interface, everyone already knows. It is intuitive, has good design and animations, but it is clear that there is a rain of bloatware and many changes in the system. There’s no secret. It’s the good old MIUI that arouses love in some and hate in others. Overall, the system is well optimized for this set of hardware, there are no stutters and everything runs smoothly. This is also due to good RAM management.

cameras

Does having two front cameras make a difference? The main sensor is 32 megapixels and manages to do a good job of delivering sharp selfies with good color calibration. Tips when buying used iPhones and Android smartphones However, the lack of autofocus can detract from the experience, even more so in crowded places where you just want to take your phone out of your pocket and capture a good selfie. The secondary sensor is basically for depth and that might be disappointing for anyone expecting an ultrawide sensor to capture photos with friends. In practice, the use of two sensors works well for the proposed depth effect, but video recording is at 1080p. That is, no 4K around here. Another detail that is also missing is optical stabilization. Well, since we have two front sensors and a proposal to deliver good selfies, Xiaomi could have invested at least in OIS. So, I can say that using two cameras doesn’t make much difference in practice. A single sensor with well-calibrated software was already more than enough to deliver a good experience to the average user around here.

Moving to the rear, we have a 50 megapixel main sensor with the Sony IMX766. The photos are good, the color calibration is as expected and you will be able to capture all the details of the scenery. However, it lacks optical stabilization and this can get in the way on some occasions, especially in night photos. Digital stabilization even tries to fix things here on the Xiaomi 13 Lite, but it’s not enough. As for the other sensors on the Xiaomi 13 Lite, we have an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro. The second has very low resolution and this hinders the experience with the very low focal length. The ultrawide is limited by the low resolution, but manages to deliver ok results during the day. Of course, you can’t take chances on night or late afternoon photos with this sensor. He’s not here for that. It is almost a useful stopgap for moments when you want to capture that landscape photo.

First impressions and prices

And we have reached the point where we are going to answer that question that you are certainly asking yourself: is the Xiaomi 13 Lite worth it? And the most straightforward answer is no. It was released in Europe for 500 euros in its version with 128 GB of storage. That is, something around R$ 2,700 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes. For those who want to use a good processor like the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, this device can even be a good choice, but I stop here. That’s because the dual front camera was supposed to be the real highlight of the device and in practice it’s useless. Another negative point of the Xiaomi 13 Lite is, without a doubt, the already outdated Android 12. As we know, Xiaomi is not very fast and its software policy is not so consolidated. As a result, buying this smartphone is a shot in the dark. Android 13 will eventually come out, but nobody knows when. Imagine version 14 or 15, and it could receive up to 16. It could. Will not. There’s no sense in that regard. Xiaomi could have postponed the launch by one or two months to deliver the most current Android 13 to its consumer, even more so at a time when its smartphones are getting more expensive. All in all, the Xiaomi 13 Lite is a stillborn smartphone for many consumers. That’s because, honestly, it’s much more worthwhile to appeal to the cost-effectiveness of the Redmi Note 12 line. An example of this is the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. The price is more attractive, you will get a similar design, similar features, 50 Megapixel main camera with OIS, bigger battery and also the already outdated Android 12. But in that case at least you will have saved a few dollars. Since it costs an average of 370 euros, something around R$ 2,000.