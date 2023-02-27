Xiaomi 13 Lite is now official: Technical specifications and price

- Advertisement -

In addition to presenting the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro, the Chinese company has also presented today the xiaomi 13lite In our country.

With only 7.23 mm thick and 171 grams in weight, Xiaomi 13 Lite offers one of the thinnest and lightest smartphone designs in the industry. Its 6.55″ curved screen has a large viewing area, and just like Xiaomi 13 Pro, the screen offers a high-quality and immersive visual experience.

He 3D curved body design it also provides a nice comfortable grip, making the smartphone look and feel slimmer. Available in Lite Blue, Lite Pink and Black, Xiaomi 13 Lite stands out with various attractive color options.

Xiaomi 13 Lite comes with a 6.55″ curved AMOLED screen and has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmosoffering users a highly immersive visual and audio experience.

With a screen refresh rate up to 120 Hz and one 240 Hz touch sampling rate, The screen offers a high fluidity for the consumption of content and games. Users’ eyes are cared for all day long with Sunlight Mode and Reading Mode, which protect eyes from eyestrain and offer a comfortable viewing experience.

Xiaomi 13 Lite is equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, The most powerful Snapdragon 7 processor to date, with a 20% improvement in GPU performance and a 30% increase in Al performance.

It also comes with a dedicated heat dissipation solution, with improved cooling capabilities and additional cooling for the dual front cameras. Equally powerful is its great 4,500 mAh battery and 67 W wired turbo charging, that can get power-hungry users through the most demanding days

Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 50MP triple camera setup with the main camera sporting an IMX766 sensor. This large 1/1.56″ sensor and f/1.8 aperture allow 123% more light to enter compared to Xiaomi 12 Lite, offering sharp shots in all scenarios.

Thanks to the powerful computational photography capabilities of the smartphone powered by Xiaomi Imaging Engine, the device is capable of automatically focusing on moving subjects with Eye tracking focus and Motion Capture.

The powerful working efficiency also significantly improves the responsiveness of the camera, taking multiple photos through Lightning Burst with extreme speeds so you don’t miss a moment.

Apart from the powerful flagship-level rear camera setup, Xiaomi 13 Lite also comes with a set of dual front cameras. The 32MP front camera capture crystal clear selfies, while the 8MP front camera It works like a depth sensor to provide additional depth information for natural-looking bokeh in these selfies.

Xiaomi 13 Lite also offers Dynamic Framingwhich intelligently detects the number of people in the frame, automatically adjusts the field of view and zooms in or out as needed, minimizing selfie distortion.

Xiaomi 13 Lite also comes with useful and fun features like Selfie zoom, Pocket mirror and Xiaomi Selfie Glow, all of them designed to allow you to take high-quality selfies and video calls with ease. Selfie zoom allows you to capture close-ups with up to 2x zoom. The pocket mirror is very useful when you want to quickly check your natural appearance without having to carry a real mirror with you. Xiaomi. Selfie Glow lights up your photos and video calls, ensuring your face is seen even in dark environments.

Price and availability

xiaomi 13lite It will be available throughout March in Spain in three colors: blue, pink and black in two versions: €499.99 (8GB/128GB) and €549.99 (8GB/256GB).

The pre-purchase offer will take place from February 26 at 5:00 p.m. to March 7 at 11:59 p.m. For the purchase of a Xiaomi 13 Lite (8GB/128GB), you will receive a Xiaomi Smart Band 7, valued at €59.99.

Technical specifications

xiaomi 13lite thickness and weight 159 × 73 × 8.23mm and 171 grams Colors

Lite Blue, Lite Pink and Black Screen 6.55″ AMOLED FHD+

Refresh up to 120 Hz

Touch sampling 240 Hz

FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 402 ppi), 20:9

HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 12-bit

500 nits typical brightness, 1,000 nits peak

1920Hz PWM Dimming

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 128 / 256 GB UFS 2.2 rear cameras Wide angle: 50 MP f/1.8, Sony IMX766, 1/1.56″

Ultra wide angle: 8MP, Sony IMX355, f/2.2, 119° FOV

Macro: 2MP, 1/5″, f/2.4 Frontal camera 32MP f/2.4 Battery 4,500mAh

67W fast charging OS MIUI 14 on Android 12 connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS

nfc

USB-C Audio Dolby Atmos Certified



