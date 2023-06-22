Xiaomi 13 Lite brings good screen, battery and front flash for selfies and videos | Analysis / Review

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is the most affordable model in Xiaomi’s new range of top-of-the-line phones. The novelty was officially launched in Europe and, as expected from an official product of the brand here, it arrived with a very steep price of R$ 5 thousand. Is it worth the investment? Despite being part of the same line of top-of-the-line brand phones, the Xiaomi 13 Lite features a different design from the other members of the family: the Chinese manufacturer decided to bet on the old pill-shaped notch; perhaps influenced by Apple and its recent iPhones. There are two LEDs on the top edge that help you take better selfies and videos at night. It’s good to see that Xiaomi hasn’t skimped on the 13 Lite’s display. Here we have a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate with touch sensor that responds to 240 Hz for lower latency, ability to reproduce 68 billion different colors, support for HDR10 + and Dolby Vision. The disappointing part is for the mono sound only, different from the predecessor with stereo audio. - Advertisement -

The Xiaomi 13 Lite comes with the recent Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and only has the 8GB RAM option. Multitasking performance is not good and it tends to reload apps in the background. At least it goes well in the main Android games, but the phone starts to heat up after 15 minutes of gameplay. Xiaomi managed to squeeze a bigger battery into its new phone without making the device bigger or heavier. It yielded 27 hours on our standardized test, which shows a great result. The 67W charger that comes with the device fills the battery in less than 50 minutes. Security updates: Attackers could attack Juniper software with malicious code The photographic set consists of a 50 MP camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro camera. The photos recorded by the Xiaomi 13 Lite tend to be less sharp than its predecessor, but we still have images with good dynamic range and little noise. The colors are more neutral, but the photographic quality has dropped a lot in darker places. The two LEDs on the front really make a difference when taking a selfie in low light. Is it worth buying the Xiaomi 13 Lite? Not for the price that is practiced in Europe. Despite being below in several points compared to its predecessor, it is still a cell phone with its merits, as you can see in the full review at the link below: - Advertisement -

Xiaomi 13 Lite full review

The Xiaomi 13 Lite was launched in May 2023 in Europe by BRL 4,999. Below you will find the best deals: