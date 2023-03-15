Xiaomi 13 Lite as if it were official: specifications and images, will it be at the MWC?

- Advertisement -

You already knew the range will be presented to the international markets at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ​​the CEO Lei Jun had anticipated at the beginning of the month. Now Xiaomi’s global Twitter account confirms the fact once again, explaining when and at what time Xiaomi 13 series will be official: Sunday 26 February at 16:00 Italian the company, from the Spanish metropolis, will unveil Xiaomi 13 Pro and younger brother.

But they grow probability that instead of a two-person presentation it could be a three-person presentation, with the debut of the Xiaomi 13 Lite that has been talked about on several occasions in recent weeks. The circumstance is also suggested by a recent “oversight” by a German dealer, which he published with great and evident advance the Xiaomi 13 Lite sales page, complete with official renderings, description and technical framework.

The retailer patched up the Xiaomi 13 Lite page offline, but the damage was now done because good Google, which keeps a copy of everything, allows you to go back in time. Well yes, Xiaomi 13 Lite should be the international alter ego of Xiaomi Civi 2 as we said a few days ago: the two smartphones are identical, both aesthetically and technically, the company’s optimizations for markets outside China should not be visible.

Below is the data sheet published (and then removed) by cyberport.de, which moreover coincides with that of Civi 2.

XIAOMI 13 LITE – OFFICIAL TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.55-inch AMOLED Full HD+, 402 ppi, 120Hz

: 6.55-inch AMOLED Full HD+, 402 ppi, 120Hz chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, 2.4GHz max frequency, vapor chamber cooling

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, 2.4GHz max frequency, vapor chamber cooling memories : 8+128 GB (there may be other configurations), no expansion

: 8+128 GB (there may be other configurations), no expansion cameras : primary rear: 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide rear: 8 MP macro rear: 2 MP Front: 32MP

: connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB-C, NFC

: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB-C, NFC system operating : Android 12

: Android 12 drums : 4,500mAh

: 4,500mAh recharge : fast wired 67 watts, also wireless

: fast wired 67 watts, also wireless size : 159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2mm

: 159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2mm weight: 171 grams.

Xiaomi 13 is available online from eBay at 743 euros. To see the other 3 offers click here. (updated February 21, 2023, 7.55pm)