Xiaomi 13 gets launch forecast after rendering leaks

After winning a series of renderings and also passing certifications, the Xiaomi 13 family is apparently ready to hit the market. According to information leaked this weekend, everything indicates that the line devices should be announced on December 1st🇧🇷

The sources responsible for sharing the rumor also report that Xiaomi may release a teaser this Monday (28) confirming the time of the event. Thus, the idea is to mobilize the public at the last minute so that the Chinese is the first to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

As usual, the Xiaomi 13 line should be announced first in China, but due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak in the country, the event will be online only.

So far, Xiaomi has not yet issued an official note about the new leak. In any case, it must be remembered that the Xiaomi 13 line is really ready to hit the market.

This year’s devices should have the latest Qualcomm processor, options with up to 12 GB of RAM, Leica-certified 50 MP main camera, 5,000 mAh battery and native Android 13.