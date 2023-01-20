Xiaomi 13 focuses on autonomy: it will be superior to iPhone 14 Pro Max, says the CEO

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi 13 it will be officially presented in two days, on December 1st, and understandably the closer we get to the appointment the more the rumors about what will be the new top of the range of the Chinese brand for the first part of 2023. Indeed, the new top of the range, since there will also be the Pro variant: we have summarized the expected technical characteristics of both in our dedicated article this morning.

There’s a double detail which, however, it is good to dwell on, as suggested by the CEO Lei Jun on Weibo: the battery compared to the size of the smartphone. Precisely this will be a fundamental aspect for the new series, the manager – we read – has “forced the R&D team to figure out how to get past 2 days of battery life“. In other words, more than on capacity we worked on autonomy: “after the durability is enough, i care more about the width, thickness and grip“.

If you want to increase battery capacity, you can simply make your phone wider and thicker.

The graph above summarizes the company’s design efforts regarding Xiaomi 13: the parameter taken into consideration is autonomywhich according to the tests carried out on the incoming top range will be higher than the already excellent one of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. These are questionable data as they are not provided by third-party subjects, but which in any case underline Xiaomi’s interest in making available to users a smartphone capable of guaranteeing the best possible autonomy given certain dimensions. And the battery with silicon-oxygen anode already seen on Mi 11 Ultra seems to guarantee the right compromise.

In short, the concept that Lei Jun wants to pass is that Xiaomi 13 will be a smartphone with a reduced thickness and with a 4,500mAh battery capable of guaranteeing excellent autonomy, even higher than that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.